MIAMI — While all eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it treks toward Cuba and Florida, forecasters are also watching a system in the Atlantic that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next couple of days.
The disturbance is showing signs of organization several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday morning and conditions are friendly enough for development, according to the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 8 a.m. Monday.
The hurricane center says the system has a high 70% chance of formation through the next two to five days as it meanders over the central Atlantic and then moves slowly north-northwest. However, forecasters say it has a limited window to develop, with upper-level winds expected to become less friendly for development near the end of the week.
As for Ian, the system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane near western Cuba Monday night or early Tuesday. The hurricane center expects Ian will reach Cat 4 level strength while it’s over the Gulf of Mexico. It should weaken back into a Cat 3 and then make landfall in Florida’s big bend as a Category 1 storm.
Julia is the next storm name on the list for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
