FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, standing next to her husband Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr., center, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Peltola's husband Eugene has died in an airplane crash in Alaska, her office said Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.