Hydrogen Gas Compression, Storage and Dispensing Systems Leader Fluitron Names Global Energy Industry Leader Heather Cykoski to its Board of Directors

Fluitron, a leading manufacturer of integrated hydrogen gas compression, storage, and dispensing systems, today announced the appointment of Heather Cykoski, Group Vice President at ABB, to its Board of Directors. Fluitron is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a decarbonization-focused private equity firm.
“I am extremely pleased to join the Fluitron board as it begins to enter a new era of technological innovation and operations excellence,” said Cykoski. “I am very enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead for the company and look forward to working closely with Linh Austin and his team to ensure that we are able to make the most of the opportunities available to us at this incredibly dynamic time in the hydrogen industry.”
A passionate global business leader with more than 20 years of international experience leading multi-divisional, multi-cultural teams in the energy value chain, Cykoski is currently responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the relationship and total business acquisition of ABB Group with customers worldwide and by leading the global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Industry business. She was honored with the Gamechangers Progress Champion Award in 2022 and 2023; WeQual Americas Leadership Excellence Award in 2021 and named a Global Leader of Influence, World Affairs in 2021 by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston. She is an Executive member of the Society of Women Engineers and serves on the World of Affairs Council of Greater Houston Board of Directors. Cykoski holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Texas A&M University and IMD’s Executive Leadership Program from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.
“I am honored to welcome Heather to our board of directors and look forward to the many ways that Fluitron will benefit from her experience as we work to take advantage of the rising wave of progress that we see in the hydrogen industry today,” said Linh Austin, CEO of Fluitron. “Heather has a strong track record of excellence in both business and leadership and will be a critical strategic advisor to me and to the rest of the executive team as we move the company forward.”
About Fluitron
Fluitron is a global leader in precision technology for clean energy. With over 45 years of experience, Fluitron has grown to become a trusted partner for industrial gas compression technologies. Setting the bar in creating equipment that safely handles hydrogen and other specialized gases, Fluitron has the expertise to deliver the technology critical to your mission. For more information, www.fluitron.com.
