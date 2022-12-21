DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
The "Hydrotherapy Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrotherapy equipment market is projected to augment at a CAGR of 14.39% from a market size of US$1,114.911 million in 2020 to achieve a market size of US$2,856.823 million by the end of 2027.
Hydrotherapy consists of utilizing water to alleviate pains and treat certain medical conditions. It has been noticed that hydrotherapy is useful for patients suffering from burns, peptic ulcers, amputations, and arthritis. These can benefit from sitting in warm water in hydrotherapy equipment or a hydrotherapy system. Hydrotherapy equipment involves pools, whirlpools, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, thermal capsules, and physiotherapy tanks, among other equipment.
The growing prevalence of back pain or arthritis, either due to old age or the adoption of unhealthy living conditions, is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of sports injuries occurring due to sports activities is further augmenting the market growth during the forecast period.
Hence, several sports associations are rapidly adopting this equipment, further fueling the market demand in the forecast period. The growing geriatric population worldwide provides an impetus in surging the market demand during the forecast period. One may find hydrotherapy equipment in healthcare centres, including hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and physiotherapy clinics. Also, hydrotherapy equipment is installed in spas and at home for personal use.
However, concerns regarding susceptibility to infections due to contaminated water in hydrotherapy pools may threaten to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. This is because the potential route of infections due to contaminated water in this equipment includes water ingestion, breathing sprays, and aerosols from water.
In addition, allowing wounds to come into direct contact with water increases the chances of infections in individuals. Also, it has been analyzed that infection control for hydrotherapy tanks or pools poses unique challenges. This is mainly because the naturally occurring microbes, which may not be dangerous for a healthy individual, are present all the time in the water during water treatment procedures.
Geographically, North America is predicted to hold a significant market share owing to the high health expenditure of the United States among all the developed regions of the world. Also, the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in the United States is further propelling the market demand during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population in the region, with Japan containing the maximum senior population in the world. Also, increasing government investments in improving healthcare facilities provides an impetus to the burgeoning market growth in the forecast period.
The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders worldwide is increasing market demand during the forecast period.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2019 facts, musculoskeletal disorders are one of the leading contributors to disability worldwide. Lower back pain is the sole contributor to causing disability at the international level. The organization has further noticed that around one in three and one in five individuals, including children, also are suffering from musculoskeletal pain. It has also been observed on a wide scale that the greatest proportion of non-cancer persistent pain is contributed by musculoskeletal conditions.
In addition, musculoskeletal conditions are linked with depression and this aid in giving rise to other chronic health conditions. Hence, with the growing stress levels, musculoskeletal conditions are geared to surge during the forecast period due to the adoption of a busy lifestyle, further fueling the market demand. These conditions range from cases emerging suddenly and are mostly short-lived. This includes fractures, sprains, and strains to conditions that last life-long. These musculoskeletal conditions are associated with continuous pain and disability.
Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Hot Tubs
- Pools
- Whirlpool Spas
- Thermal Capsules
By Hydrotherapy Type
- Water Circuit Therapy
- Aquatic Exercise
- Aquatic Massage
- Steam Baths
- Saunas
By End-User
- Health Centers
- Spas
- Home
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, by Product Type
6. Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, by Hydrotherapy Type
7. Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, by End-User
8. Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, by Geography
9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- EWAC Medical
- India Medico Instruments
- BTL
- Technomex
- Westcoast Hydrotherapy Ltd
- RMS, Co.
- Reval Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqbu78
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005488/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE HEALTH PHYSICAL THERAPY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/21/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 12/21/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005488/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.