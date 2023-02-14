MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Hyland Hill Investment Partners (“Hyland Hill” or the “Firm”), a value-oriented, alternative credit investment firm focused on acquiring small balance private loans in North America, today announced the successful close of its inaugural $250 million fund, Hyland Hill Fund I (the “Fund”). The Fund will seek to generate superior rates of return by investing in undervalued opportunities in private credit and adjacent asset classes, including real estate owned by lenders, operating businesses that are adjacent to private credit, and joint ventures investing in private credit.
Hyland Hill was founded by seasoned executives formerly of Värde Partners (“Värde”), who have decades of experience working together to invest in private market credit across multiple asset types, cycles, and geographies. The Firm will leverage its team’s deep network of relationships and significant investment expertise to source and execute on often overlooked opportunities to provide capital and acquire performing, sub-performing and non-performing loans originated by community, regional and national banks as well as other financial institutions. The Firm also intends to originate recovery loans secured by commercial real estate.
Hyland Hill’s Founding Partners include:
- Jason Spaeth, who serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. A credit industry veteran, Mr. Spaeth previously spent more than two decades at Värde, where he was a Managing Partner investing in distressed business and household credit across North America, Europe, and Asia. He opened and managed Värde’s European office, and later led its North American private credit business, which invested approximately $5 billion following the Great Financial Crisis.
- Jeff Thuringer, who serves as Partner & Head of Business Loan Investments. Mr. Thuringer brings significant expertise across private credit, corporate trading, and commercial banking to the Firm. He previously spent fifteen years at Värde, most recently serving as a Senior Managing Director helping to lead the U.S. private credit business. There, Mr. Thuringer was responsible for the day-to-day management and investment execution of a $750 million CRE Mortgage Fund, which acquired performing and sub-performing mortgage loans and originated bridge loans.
- Chris Giles, who serves as Partner & Head of Household Investments. Mr. Giles has over twenty-five years of investing experience across private credit. He previously spent fifteen years at Värde, most recently as a Senior Managing Director, where he focused on managing the household investment business in North America, which specialized in consumer and residential mortgage loan transactions.
Mr. Spaeth said, “We are pleased with the significant support we have received for our inaugural Fund, which we believe is a testament to not only the strength of the team we have assembled, but also the tremendous opportunity set that exists for our investment strategy. We estimate that the U.S. loan market is between $15-20 trillion in size and growing, and believe we are well positioned to become a financing solution of choice in an attractive segment of the market often under-trafficked by other investors.”
The Fund’s flexible, opportunistic mandate and rigorous investment process will allow Hyland Hill to provide recovery capital to borrowers as well as acquire loans across both the business and household sectors – including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and unsecured and secured consumer loans – that are undergoing a catalyst event and have the potential to be monetized over a shorter time horizon.
“While history doesn’t always repeat itself, it rhymes. As stress in the economic system continues to hit Main Street, we expect small businesses in particular will require capital as they increasingly face headwinds related to rising costs, supply chain issues, labor shortages, weakening consumer spending and reduced government support. Against this backdrop, we also expect more regional and community banks will seek qualified buyers to acquire loan portfolios and assets on their balance sheets. We look forward to leveraging our experience investing across collateral types and market cycles to creatively help companies and financial counterparties navigate complex situations, while generating attractive returns for our investors,” Mr. Spaeth concluded.
About Hyland Hill Investment Partners
Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hyland Hill Investment Partners is an alternative credit investment firm focused on private credit in North America. Founded by seasoned executives who have more than 50 years of collective experience investing together, the Firm leverages its time-tested investment process, deep network of relationships, and significant investment sourcing and execution experience to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors while building a fulfilling business for its employees and owners.
