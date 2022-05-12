LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2022--
Hyland’s Naturals unveiled today a new brand campaign, including a new identity, logo, website and national media launch reflecting the growth of the company's consumer health products portfolio and a redefined strategy focused in the vitamins, minerals and supplements category. Hyland’s Naturals’ new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company's purpose of keeping families healthy.
For almost 120 years, Hyland’s Naturals has been focused on providing leading consumer health products in the pediatric and general wellness categories and will now be expanding its category leadership into the women’s health and pet categories. Consistent with meeting the needs of its customers and retailers, Hyland’s Naturals will be launching over 20 new natural wellness products this coming year to address the growing demand for high-quality natural and effective health products.
"While our business has transformed and grown dramatically over the past several years, it became clear that our customer needs were changing and we have not evolved at the same pace; we needed to accelerate our innovation platform to meet their needs," said Will Righeimer, Chief Executive Officer of Hyland’s.
“The rebranding of Hyland’s Naturals reflects a change both inside the company and out, with a strategy focused on innovation and expanding our consumer health category leadership while building upon our rich history and significant brand awareness.”
Righeimer joined Hyland’s Naturals in March 2021, and previously served as President and Global GM, at Mars, Inc. overseeing the global health and wellness division.
At the core of the Hyland’s Natural's business is our mission to create natural wellness products that empower people and pets to live healthier and happier lives.
We operate each day based on our five core values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability which is brought to life every day through our dedicated employees.
The new brand identity and product innovation roadmap will be unveiled at The Houlihan Lokey Consumer, Food and Retail Conference this week in New York where Hyland’s Naturals was invited as one of the presenting companies.
The Hyland’s Naturals brand evolution includes:
New Logo: As the most recognized aspect of a company and a symbol of the people and brand, the new logo was developed to represent the new era of Hyland’s - its modern outlook, focus on natural wellness, and always family friendly. The new modern typography of the Hyland’s Naturals logo signifies the company’s clean approach to all its products. At the same time, to honor its past, the company kept the leaf iconography with its modern two-tone twist to represent its commitment to natural solutions. The subtle integrated curves on the typography are also a call back to the company’s softer logomarks to ensure the logomark remains friendly and approachable.
New Brand Colors: Both colors of the logo, and the whole look of Hyland’s Naturals product line, rely on clean, crisp colors, from the clean white backgrounds to the rich blue and bright green. Specifically, the rich royal blue was brought forward from the previous logomark as the primary brand color, representing wisdom, trustworthiness, and a continued tie to its past. The hint of bright crisp green was also kept as the secondary brand color representing our commitment to natural and clean solutions. Together, these colors honor the past while signifying a bright, modern future.
New Brand Purpose Statement: The employees of Hyland’s Naturals believe that when one is at their healthiest, they feel like they can take on the world. The company’s purpose is to help families - from the youngest to the oldest, pets included - feel their best, with a broad portfolio of dietary supplements and products. The company chooses only the highest quality natural or organic ingredients, never anything artificial.
ABOUT HYLAND’S NATURALS
Hyland’s Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help people live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, we proudly lead several consumer categories across children’s and adult’s health with over 75% of our sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Our new state-of-the-art, FDA regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world’s best-loved products each month that are sold in more than 15 countries and can be found in every major retailer in the United States. Hyland’s Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information about us, please visit www.hylands.com.
