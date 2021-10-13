AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Hyliion Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT
Conference Call Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2279822
Webcast: https://investors.hyliion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.
About Hyliion
Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.
