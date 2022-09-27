DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Hyosung America Inc., the North American leader in cash management solutions, announced today that Sang Hwan Kweon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Kweon – an experienced business leader who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer – succeeds Hee-Eun Ahn effective October 1, 2022. Mr. Ahn has recently announced his retirement.
"I have enjoyed my tenure here at Hyosung America,” said Mr. Ahn. “We have seen tremendous growth over the past four years. I am leaving the company in good hands and look forward to seeing where it goes in the years to come.”
With more than 32 years of experience in the ATM business, Mr. Kweon has extensive knowledge of the industry. He has served as Senior Vice President of Global Business and Product Planning for Hyosung TNS in Korea prior to joining Hyosung America. His proven track record of product development, sales strategy and planning have led Hyosung’s executive team forward with continued success and innovation.
“I want to personally thank Mr. Ahn for his contributions and the team he has built here at Hyosung America,” added Mr. Kweon. “We are positioned to do great things in the coming years as we work with our financial institution, retail and channel partners to make banking and retail a phenomenal experience for consumers.”
About Hyosung America
Hyosung America, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung Corporation. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung America is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.
