The "Hyperkalemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Hyperkalemia - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperkalemia epidemiology in Japan.
Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia and Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia scenario of Hyperkalemia in Japan from 2018 to 2030.
Hyperkalemia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
- As per this analysis, total number of cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan was 503,103 in 2020. These cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan is expected to increase throughout the study period i.e. 2018-2030.
- As per The 's analysis, there were 276,707 males and 226,397 females with hyperkalemia in 2020.
- In Japan, the maximum number of Hyperkalemia patients fall in the age group of 65-79 years, which was 209,618 in 2020. However, the least number of patients fall in the age group of 18-64 Years, which was 120,138 in 2020.
- As per The 's analysis, there were 364,750 patients affected with mild cases and 99,111 with moderate cases and 39,242 cases severe hyperkalemia respectively by 2020.
- In 2020, there were 283,735 cases of CKD, 169,781 cases of Heart Failure, 239,734 cases of Diabetes, and 326,150 cases of Hypertension associated with Hyperkalemia.
Report Highlights
- 10-Year Forecast of Hyperkalemia
- Japan Coverage
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia
- Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia
- Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia
- Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia
- Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia
Key Questions Answered
- What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Hyperkalemia?
- What is the historical Hyperkalemia patient pool in Japan?
- What would be the forecasted patient pool of Hyperkalemia in Japan?
- What will be the growth opportunities across Japan with respect to the patient population pertaining to Hyperkalemia?
- At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across Japan during the forecast period (2021-2030)?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Hyperkalemia
3 Disease Background and Overview: Hyperkalemia
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Symptoms of Hyperkalemia
3.3 Causes of Hyperkalemia
3.3.1 Pseudo hyperkalemia
3.3.2 Increased Potassium Intake
3.3.3 Cellular shift
3.3.4 Disturbance in Renal Potassium Excretion
3.3.5 Decreased distal delivery of sodium
3.3.6 Mineralocorticoid deficiency
3.4 Pathophysiology of Hyperkalemia
3.4.1 Hyperkalemia from trans-cellular potassium shifts
3.4.2 Hyperkalemia from defective potassium excretion in the distal nephron
3.4.3 Hyperkalemia from defective extrarenal potassium excretion
3.5 Consequences of Hyperkalemia
3.5.1 Cardiac dysrhythmia: mechanism
3.5.2 Peripheral neuropathy
3.5.3 Renal tubular acidosis
3.5.4 Consequences of hyperkalemia in patients receiving dialysis
3.6 Diagnosis of Hyperkalemia
3.6.1 Interviews
3.6.2 Physical examination
3.6.3 Blood test
3.6.4 Urinalysis
3.6.5 Electrocardiography
4 Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1 Key Findings
4.2 KOL Views
4.3 Epidemiology Methodology
5 Japan Epidemiology
5.1 Assumptions and Rationale
5.1.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia in Japan
5.1.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia in Japan
5.1.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan
5.1.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan
5.1.5 Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan
6 Appendix
