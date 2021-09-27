HyperX Adds CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Headset to Official Xbox Licensed Product Lineup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the availability of its latest gaming headset officially licensed by Xbox – the CloudX Stinger Core™ wireless gaming headset. Powered by 40mm drivers, the CloudX Stinger Core wireless is designed to deliver immersive Windows Sonic spatial sound optimized for gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
CloudX Stinger Core wireless version features a direct Xbox Wireless connection for high-quality wireless audio with just one button. CloudX Stinger Core utilizes 40mm drivers to provide immersive audio with Windows Sonic, offering clear audio and enhanced bass to elevate gaming experiences.
“We are thrilled to expand our licensed Xbox gear lineup with CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “The CloudX Stinger Core wireless gives gamers and HyperX fans complete wireless freedom with the comfort and sound they expect from HyperX.”
The CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset utilizes a lightweight design, weighing just 275 grams, and offers soft earcup cushions for comfort during long gaming sessions. This official Xbox licensed headset provides a range of usability features, including 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide an adaptive fit, convenient volume controls located on the earcup, a swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone, and adjustable steel sliders.
The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers a cord-free experience with a range of 20 meters 1 and battery life up to 17 hours 2.
Availability
The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset will be available for $99.99 through the HyperX U.S. Shop and Amazon. For more information on the officially licensed products designed for Xbox, please visit the HyperX Designed for Xbox product page. Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:
Part Number
HHSS1C-DG-GY/G
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 10Hz–21kHz
Impedance: 32 Ω
Sound pressure level: 98.5dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
Frame type: Steel sliders
Ear cushions: Soft foam & fabric
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 20Hz-6.8kHz
Sensitivity: -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wireless USB
USB audio format: Stereo
USB specification: USB 2.0
Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz
Bit-depth: 16 bit
Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
Battery
Type: Rechargeable lithium-polymer
Battery life 2: 17 hours
Charge time: 3 hours
Wireless
Type: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
Wireless range 1: Up to 20 meters
Physical
Weight: 275g
Cable length and type: 0.5m USB-C to USB-A charge cable
1
Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.
2
Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.
About HyperX
For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
