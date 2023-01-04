HyperX Announces HX3D

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
(CES) – HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today revealed HX3D, an exciting new program bringing gamers a range of ways to customize and personalize their favorite gaming gear by leveraging HP’s best-in-class 3D printing technology. HyperX will preview examples of personalized keyboards, headsets, mice, and other gaming products during CES 2023. The first planned series of 3D printed peripheral upgrades are limited edition custom keycaps 1, designed to fit on HyperX and most other mechanical keyboards, available to consumers over the coming months.
“We know gamers love customization, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond,” said Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing, HyperX. “HX3D is taking this love of personalizing a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customize our award-winning HyperX gear.”
HyperX will collaborate with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams to create and design fan-friendly products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles.
During CES 2023, HyperX will showcase its first limited edition custom keycap, based on a unique HyperX Cozy Cat design developed by HyperX, and voted on by its gaming community. HX3D products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using environmentally friendly re-used powder nylon.
Additional keycap drops are planned throughout the year with design collaborations planned with creators, influencers, ambassadors, and other celebrity and non-endemic partners. With the introduction of HX3D, HyperX is bringing the next level of personalization to gaming. View a HyperX 3D personalization video here.
Availability
The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap will be available in the U.S. through HyperX.com in January 2023. Pricing for this keycap is $19.99. For more information, please visit the HX3D product page.
