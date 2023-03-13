HyperX Launches Limited Edition Keycap Nexon’s MapleStory Orange Mushroom During Customer Appreciation Event HyperX Loot Drop III

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Limited Edition Keycap – MapleStory Orange Mushroom, from Nexon’s MapleStory franchise, as the second HX3D personalized keycap drop in 2023. In addition, Loot Drop III, HyperX’s global fan appreciation and community event, is scheduled to run March 13 – 27 with global opportunities to engage with HyperX social ambassadors and personalities. Loot Drop III will celebrate fans through social channel activities including influencer participation, fan appreciation, and more.
Orange Mushroom is one of the original monsters in the massively multi-player online MapleStory game and one of the first monsters that players encounter when progressing through the Maple World. This iconic character has no shortage of experience when it comes to being featured on fan-favorite collectables such as t-shirts and coffee mugs. Now, fans can add their favorite Orange Mushroom to keyboards as the second HyperX 3D printed keycap launch from the HX3D personalization keycaps series. The HyperX Limited Edition Keycap - MapleStory Orange Mushroom will be available for purchase on Friday, March 17 - 19 , 9 a.m. PST at Hyperx.com, in the U.S. only.
Aligning with the celebration of gaming fans, Orange Mushroom is dropping amid HyperX Loot Drop III. This two-week global campaign with feature community appreciation activities and March product launches. HyperX influencers will participate in activities during HyperX Loot Drop III, including influencer streams and product launches, as well as opportunities to play against Team Liquid and XSET. More information related to HyperX Loot Drop III can be found here.
“At HyperX, we are always looking at new, unique ways to engage and interact with HyperX fans and celebrate them,” said Alina Riabinina, go-to-market manager, HyperX. “Back for the third year, HyperX Loot Drop III appears a little different this time around, with a two-week campaign driven by efforts to demonstrate our customer appreciation and bring the gaming community together through exclusive HyperX product drops and activities.”
Additional personalized keycaps and other 3D printed products are planned for launch throughout the year. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using re-used powder nylon.
