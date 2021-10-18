HyperX Launches Streamer Starter Pack for Aspiring Content Creators

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack along with increased availability of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition at Best Buy. The Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle that includes the HyperX SoloCast TM USB microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset with DTS ® Headphone:X ®1 Spatial Audio for streamers and influencers looking for quality gear.
“HyperX is always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience. We are proud to present a streaming bundle worthy of the next viral tweet or post from streamers looking for a convenient way to start creating content,” said Nate Almond, PC audio business manager, HyperX. “Becoming a streamer has never been easier, and the HyperX SoloCast microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset are a great combination to set up any streamer for success.”
The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack includes the SoloCast USB microphone with an easy Plug N Play setup. The microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio and audio recordings for content creation. The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the red LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use.
The Streamer Starter Pack also includes the Cloud Core gaming headset, which features a DTS Headphone:X 1 Spatial Audio two-year activation code to provide clear positional audio for a more immersive gaming experience. It also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort and utilizes aluminum frame construction for long-lasting durability and stability.
HyperX’s Cloud Alpha blackout edition is now also available exclusively at Best Buy. Designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay, Cloud Alpha leverages premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband with softer, more pliable leatherette and a durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute microphone right on the cable.
The Cloud Core and Cloud Alpha blackout edition headsets offer multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS5™, PS4™, Xbox Series X|S2, Xbox One™2, Xbox One S™2, mobile3, Nintendo Switch™, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5mm ports 4. The headsets offer players clearer voice quality and excellent sound for enhanced team communication, and both headsets are TeamSpeak TM and Discord Certified.
Availability
The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack and Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition are exclusively available now through Best Buy’s network of retail and online at bestbuy.com for $129.99 and $99.99, respectively. For more information on the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack and Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition, please visit the HyperX product pages. Pricing from HyperX.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Specifications:
Part Number
HBNDL0001
Cloud Core Gaming Headset Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 15 Hz – 25 kHz
Impedance: 60 Ω
Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
Frame type: Aluminum
Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100 Hz – 12 kHz
Sensitivity: -42 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)
Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X
Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
Physical
Weight: 283g
Weight with microphone: 295g
Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.3m detachable headset cable, 2m PC extension cable
SoloCast USB Microphone Specifications
Microphone
Element: 14mm electret condenser capsule
Polar patterns: Cardioid
Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz
Sensitivity: -6dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Noise (RMS): ≤-74dBFS (A-weighted)
Connection and Features
Connection type: USB-C
USB specification: USB 2.0 (full speed)
Sampling rates: 48kHz, 44.1kHz, 32kHz, 16kHz, 8kHz
Bit-depth: 16-bit
Power consumption: 5V 47mA
Physical
Weight (Microphone): 261g
Weight (Microphone stand): 125g
Total weight (w/ USB cable): 429.9g
Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m USB-C to USB-A
HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset Specifications:
Part Number
HX-HSCA-BK/WW
Headphone
Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 13 Hz – 27 kHz
Impedance: 65 Ω
Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
T.H.D.: < 1%
Frame type: Aluminum
Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz – 18kHz
Sensitivity: -43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)
Audio controls: In-line audio controls
Physical
Weight: 298g
Weight with microphone: 336g
Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.3m detachable headset cable, 2m PC extension cable
1 DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVE
2 Adapter required for Xbox One controllers with no 3.5mm port. (Adapter sold separately)
3 Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors
4 Compatible with Virtual Reality systems with 3.5mm port
About HyperX
For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
