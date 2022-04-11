HyperX Now Shipping Award-Winning Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset with Up to 300 Hours of Battery Life

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is now shipping the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset – the first wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours 1 of battery life on a single charge. With signature HyperX comfort, Cloud Alpha Wireless offers an immersive audio experience with DTS ® Headphone:X ®2 Spatial Audio and utilizes HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more accurate in-game audio.
Designed to deliver the ultimate in-game audio experience, Cloud Alpha Wireless utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology tuned to deliver mid and high frequencies separately from the lows. Its DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio provides precise localization and virtual 3D sound for spatial audio that enables gamers to truly escape into game worlds while playing with friends or during competitions. The headset uses custom-designed 50mm drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design, while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version.
Featuring onboard audio controls to adjust volume, mic mute and mic monitoring, the detachable Discord and TeamSpeak™ certified microphone has an LED indicator that turns red when muted. In addition, Cloud Alpha Wireless utilizes a detachable noise-cancelling mic to reduce background noise and offers clearer voice quality for improved team communication and in-game chat experiences.
“Designed and tested in the HyperX labs, Cloud Alpha Wireless delivers unrivaled performance, comfort, and build quality with up to 300 hours on a single charge,” said Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX. “Cloud Alpha Wireless is an excellent gaming headset for people wanting high-quality audio coupled with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables for extended periods of time.”
Cloud Alpha Wireless broadcasts at 2.4GHz and up to 20 meters 3 of wireless range to provide wireless freedom without sacrificing audio quality. The headset is compatible with NGENUITY software to check battery life, see and adjust equalizer settings and access more customization options. Plus, it is built with quality aluminum frame construction and adjustable headband for long-lasting durability. The headset also offers signature HyperX comfort with soft leatherette and plush memory foam.
Availability
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is available in the U.S. for $199.99 MSRP. For more information on HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset and availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset product page.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:
Part Number
4P5D4AA
Headphone
Driver
Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor
Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response
15 Hz – 21 kHz
Impedance
62 Ω
Sensitivity
103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
T.H.D.
≤ 2%
Frame type
Aluminum
Ear cushions
Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element
Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern
Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response
50 Hz – 7.2 kHz
Sensitivity
-15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz
Connections and Features
Audio connection
Wireless USB
USB audio format
Stereo
USB specification
USB 2.0
Sampling rates
48 kHz
Bit-Depth
24 bit
Included virtual surround sound
DTS Headphone:X
Audio controls
Onboard audio controls
Battery
Type
Rechargeable lithium-polymer
Battery life
Up to 300 hours 1
Charge time
4.5 hours
Wireless
Type
2.4 GHz
Wireless range
Up to 20 meters 3
Physical
Weight
322g
Weight with microphone
335g
Cable length(s) and type(s)
0.5m USB charge cable
1
Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.
2
DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
3
Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.
About HyperX
For 19 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
