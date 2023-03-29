RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 29, 2023--
Hypori, an award-winning SaaS company transforming secure access to data from the edge, announced today the completion of its Series B raise, for a total of $23 million. In January the company announced that initial Series B commitments were up to $18 million, but the additional interest by strategic investors drove an expanded raise. Moore Strategic Ventures anchored the completion of the round initiated by Hale Capital Partners.
The Series B funding will enable Hypori to expand its position as the leading provider of zero-trust bring-your-own-device (“BYOD”), with no data at rest or in transit - secure enough for the Department of Defense and private enough for regulated commercial industries.
Companies and government agencies using BYOD programs can eliminate data at rest requirements from the physical device, minimize the risk of data loss, and eradicate the threat of malware entering an enterprise from an end-user device with Hypori Halo. Organizations adopting BYOD benefit from reduced hardware and software costs; however, it also increases unnecessary vulnerabilities to the company’s network and data and other security and liability concerns. Hypori Halo zero-trust BYOD is already eliminating these concerns for DoD, defense industrial base, and commercial customers in the finance and health sectors.
“These funds are a testament to Hypori Halo’s significance and potential impact on national security and user privacy,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori President and CEO. “We are grateful to Moore Strategic Ventures for their support in driving our continued growth and excited to have them join the Hypori Board as an Observer.”
In March, Hypori Halo won the Remote Work Pioneer Solution Award, “Most Trusted Solution for Secure BYOD,” from TMCnet and in January the company was named a Best Place to Work by Built In Austin, ranking 13 th out of 100 midsize companies. In December 2022, Hypori Halo won Outstanding New Cyber Security Product 2022 at the Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards and was awarded Most Innovative Mobile Device Solution at the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference in June.
About Moore Strategic Ventures
Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC is the privately held investment company for Louis M. Bacon, Founder and CEO of Moore Capital Management, LP.
About Hale Capital Partners
HCP partners with talented entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable corporate transformations. We serve as stewards for the ideas of extraordinary leaders as they seek to accelerate growth. Founded in 2007, Hale's roadmap to success centers on a program of transformation— financial, cultural, and operational—developed from extensive academic work and two decades of investment expertise. This critical intellectual property helps our companies evolve, grow, and compete in an ever-shifting marketplace. To learn more about Hale Capital, visit halecapital.com.
About GreatPoint Ventures:
Founded in 2015, GreatPoint Ventures partners with outstanding entrepreneurs and management teams to build world-class businesses. GPV invests in early-stage companies at seed and Series A. GPV has helped entrepreneurs build several successful companies, many of which have defined their categories, including Skyhawk Therapeutics, Sidecar Health, Beyond Meat, Extend, Vim Business, Kinetica, and Excision. For more information, please visit the GreatPoint Ventures website at www.gpv.com.
About Hypori:
From national security level intel to productivity apps, Hypori empowers customers to protect data within their enterprise by eliminating the edge as an attack surface, preventing data at rest or in transit outside the enterprise. Hypori’s zero-trust virtual workspace on any device frees organizations from liability and security risks with 100% separation of data and preserves privacy for the end-user. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Reston, VA with a technology hub in Austin, TX.
