Hytera Announces Global Launch of Next Gen DMR Radio Terminals: H Series

Hytera (SZSE: 002583), the global leading provider of professional communications equipment and solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its next generation H Series of DMR terminals, designed to meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding communication challenges facing public safety, energy, transportation, utilities, commercial and other industry verticals.
Built for Customer Success
The newly developed hardware platform and software architecture delivers improved radio performance and optimises the user experience to provide more intuitive, practical, and easy to use functionality. This allows users to focus on the task in hand and provide better, safer and more efficient outcomes for the organisations and communities they serve.
Lighter, Slimmer and More Powerful
The new hand portables comprise the HP7 Series (HP78X/HP70X) and the HP6 Series (HP68X/HP60X) radios. They are more compact, lighter and deliver increased battery capacity and battery life. The radios provide enhanced audio clarity and loudness thanks to a combination of high-performance speakers and DSP algorithm, while embedded AI noise cancellation makes the audio even clearer.
Impressive New Features
Other innovations include using the vibration of the speaker to expel water through a specially designed cavity to ensure clear audio even in torrential weather. Direct mode communication range is extended by 25% in open environments, while signal quality is improved at the edge of the network when in trunking mode.
The HM78X mobile radio delivers similar performance enhancements as the portable terminals. New highlights include an optimised control head-mounting solution that supports flexible deployment options. The inclusion of an Ethernet port allows the radio to function as a gateway for narrowband networking, while also supporting the easy addition of new features from third-party companies and platforms.
The HR106X compact digital repeater completes the latest line-up. Despite being half the size of its predecessor, Hytera has managed to integrate a telephone gateway, router and power adapter inside this versatile repeater to provide an all-in-one solution.
Hytera users depend on the ingenuity and advancement that only Hytera can deliver, to help them carry out the most demanding tasks in challenging environments. Hytera’s H Series solutions are designed for optimum performance that is more powerful, more capable and even easier to use than ever before, enabling users to respond and achieve.
Hytera held its global online launch event on March 24 th during which it introduced and demonstrated the brand-new H Series and business radio series AP/BP. It also shared insights on PMR industry trends and expertise on professional communications at the event.
