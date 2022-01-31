“I and Love and You” Launches XOXOs and Feed Meow Lines During a Nationwide Wet Cat Food Shortage

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
“ I and love and you,” maker of premium, holistic pet food and treats, launched two exciting new lines of cat food: XOXO s and Feed Meow. Lovingly baked in small batches, the two lines feature non-GMO protein that’s grain and carrageenan-free. Each of the new products feature the brand’s core ingredients of real meat and fresh ingredients, designed for pet-obsessed people to offer their furry family members variety and high-quality ingredients during mealtime.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005026/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Recently, the American Pet Products Association (APPA), reported the total U.S. pet market showed growth of 6.7% in 2020, with pet food being the main driver for this growth, increasing 9.7% for sales of $42 billion. Consequently, the strong sales growth had a significant impact on supply chains in the pet industry, which created some product and raw material shortages, such as cat cans, that continue today. “I and love and you” has ramped up production in the last six months, despite the cat can shortage, to fulfill consumer demand for even the finickiest of felines.
“We’ve designed the XOXOs and Feed Meow lines to deliver all the love of a homemade meal for your cat in one easy serving,” said Lindsey Rabaut, Vice President of Marketing at “I and love and you.” “Our new lines are great for cats who are picky eaters or need variety at mealtime. The diverse blend of high quality, sustainably sourced meats are something you and your cat will feel good about. Each serving delivers a wealth of flavor to delight your cat, while mixing in added nutrients for a shiny coat and a happy tummy. At “I and love and you” we make the food your pet would make for themselves…if they could. We partner with you to share the love one lip smacking bit at a time.”
As with all “I and love and you” products, XOXOs and Feed Meow have been holistic veterinarian approved and include the optimal combination of whole-food nutrition, freshness, and premium ingredients. Made with wholesome, real ingredients such as sustainably sourced meats, these new lines offer your cat meal staples that are packed with vitamins and protein for full nutrition support. Additionally, 100% recyclable packaging through Terra-Cycle is what makes “I and love and you” a great choice for you, your pet, and the environment. Additional product details include:
- XOXOs: The newest wet cat food line, recipes are made with sustainably sourced meats such as cage-free chicken and wild-caught tuna as the first ingredient, the line features a premium selection of four new cat food pâtés and two new stews that will serve up all the hugs and kisses. Will be available for purchase online at Chewy.com, Amazon and retailers, such as Safeway and Albertsons at a SRP of $1.59 per 3 oz. can and available in six delicious flavors:
- Stew Recipes:
- XOXOs Chicken & Tuna
- XOXOs Tuna & Egg
- Pâté Recipes
- XOXOs Salmon & Tuna
- XOXOs Chicken & Tuna
- XOXOs Beef & Chicken
- XOXOs Whitefish & Tuna
- Variety Packs – Delicious mixes of the above flavors for the kitty who loves to mix it up, these three variety packs feature stews and pâtés to make sure breakfast, lunch, and dinner never get boring. Will be available for purchase online at iandloveandyou.com at a SRP $1.79 of per 3 oz pouch with additional retailers to follow and available in three different flavors:
- XOXOs Mix Salmon & Tuna Pâté and Whitefish & Tuna Pâté
- XOXOs Mix Chicken & Tuna Pâté and Beef & Chicken Pâté
- XOXOs Mix Chicken & Tuna Stew and Tuna & Egg Stew
- Stew Recipes:
- Feed Meow: Feed your kitty all of the love with these individual pouches packed with functional ingredients such as healthy fiber sources, vitamins, and antioxidants, offering benefits including increased overall health and vitality, healthy digestion and shiny and healthy skin and coat. Coated in gravy and made with wholesome, real ingredients such as wild-caught tuna, Omega-rich Salmon and cage-free chicken, Feed Meow is perfect for all ages, breeds, and sizes. Will be available for purchase at iandloveandyou.com until June 2022 at a SRP of $1.79 per 3 oz pouch and available in three different flavors:
- Feed Meow BOOST with Cage Free Chicken
- Feed Meow TUMMY with Wild Caught Tuna
- Feed Meow SHINE with Omega-rich Salmon + Tuna
- Variety Packs - SRP $19.99 for 12 pouches.
“I and love and you” believes love is the best food, and the best food should be available to all furry friends. All products will be available at conventional, national and traditional grocers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Chewy, Thrive and more. For more information, please visit iandloveandyou.com.
About “I and love and you”
Based in Boulder, Colo., “I and love and you” makes super premium pet food and treats that contain everything pets need to be happy and healthy and none of what they don’t. All products are made with real meat and contain no fillers or anything artificial and are approved by a holistic veterinarian for uncompromising quality. That’s why the entire line is among the top-rated natural pet food brands on the market. “I and love and you” symbolizes the deep bond of love between a pet and their people and puts love into everything they do, which is why they put it right in their name. “I and love and you” can be conveniently found at retailers nationwide or online at iandloveandyou.com, Amazon, Chewy, and more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005026/en/
CONTACT: Taryn Beaufort
Rachel Kay Public Relations
858.922.1628
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL CONSUMER SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY PETS FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: “I and love and you”
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/31/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 01/31/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005026/en