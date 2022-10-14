I Got It at Bay Days! Canada’s Most Anticipated Sale Has Arrived, Delivering Amazing Savings Ahead of the Holiday Season

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--
Prepare your shopping carts! The Bay’s highly anticipated Bay Days shopping event is back, delivering outstanding savings in-store and on TheBay.com. Right now until October 30th, customers can shop deep discounts across women’s, men’s, kids, home and beauty. Whether shopping for gifts ahead of the holiday season, refreshing your home or simply looking to treat yourself, Bay Days is an event that you won’t want to miss.
If you don’t know where to start - we’re here to help. The Bay has developed a curated assortment of Bay Days Must-Haves to help you find the best deals on the best brands from Smeg, Free People, Breville, and Clinique to Mango, Samsonite, Braun, and more. See a selection of the deals below.
Women’s
- Sweaters starting at $34.99 from Vero Moda, Only, Pieces and more
- $59.99 Mango dresses (regular $89.99)
- Up to 40% off outerwear by Noize, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and more
- Up to 40% off shoes, including by Steve Madden, Call it Spring, Raid, and more
- Up to 40% off pre-loved designer handbags
- Up to 30% off Levi’s fashion
Men’s
- Up to 40% off Jack & Jones, Dockers and more
- Up to 35% off activewear from Adidas, Puma, Champion and more
- Up to 30% off suits, sport coats and dress shirts
- Up to 30% off denim by Levi’s, Buffalo, Guess, Rollas and more
- Up to 30% off boots
Home
- $59.99 Distinctly Home 100 Thread Count Sheet Set (regular $139.99)
- Up to 60% off Kitchen by Cuisinart, Zwilling, Breville, Mikasa and Maxwell & Williams
- Up to 55% off furniture and home decor
- Up to 50% off select bedding by Distinctly Home, Glucksteinhome, Hotel Collection, and more
- $99.99 Green Pan Valencia Pro Fry Pan Set (regular $200)
Beauty
- 40% off select Lancome products
- Up to 30% off Blissy, Nuface, Foreo, Revlon, and more
- Up to 25% off of Kiehls, Armani Beauty, YSL, and more
- 15% off all Three Ship products
Kids
- Up to 40% off outerwear and snowsuits
- Up to 20% off boots for kids
- 25% off activewear by Jordan, Nike, Adidas and more
- 25% off select baby apparel by HBC Stripes
- 20% off Toys
Stack Your Savings!
Get up to 60% off at Bay Days, plus spend more, save more and receive up to an additional 20% off on select items using the code BAYDAYS online.
Get Free and Fast Shipping
Enjoy free shipping on orders over $49 or by using the Hudson’s Bay Mastercard. Select express shipping at checkout and receive your order in just days 1. Need it even faster? Select in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours.
Get Inspired with The Bay’s Free Digital Styling Service
Need style advice? Whether you’re looking for inspiration on what to wear to a holiday event, a fresh look for your home, or beauty products that make you feel your best, The Bay’s Digital Stylists are here to support you. Customers can visit select Hudson’s Bay locations to meet with a stylist in person or opt for a high-touch virtual experience through TheBay.com, where stylists tailor recommendations based on personal preferences, sizing, trends, and more.
Get Rewarded for The Things You Love
Receive 20% off Bay Days pricing when you apply for the new Hudson’s BayNeoMastercard2.
1Express shipping charges are calculated at checkout.
2Terms and conditions apply.
ABOUT THE BAY
Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.
The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.
