CHICAGO — Two of four students shot outside Benito Juarez Community Academy high school on the city’s Southwest Side Friday afternoon have died, according to officials.
Brandon Perez, 15, and a 14-year-old boy whose family has not yet been notified, have died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police, who said both were shot in the head.
The shooting happened outside the school, on school property shortly after dismissal, according to Larry Langford, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson and school officials.
All four victims were students, though it’s not clear from which school, according to Langford.
One of the boys who passed away was dead on the scene, while the other was initially in critically condition after suffering “traumatic arrest,” according to Langford.
The survivors included a 15-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound to the thigh and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh and shoulder, police said.
They all were taken to Stroger Hospital, and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown, who attended an early evening news conference at the 12th District police station, said their conditions were serious. Brown would not confirm they were students.
Police were reviewing surveillance video from near the crime scene, but were not able to say where the shooter came from, Brown said at the news conference.
CPS is working with the school’s principal to plan a response for when students return Monday, said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who was also on hand.
”That includes providing crisis support, conflict support, grief counseling,” CPS Chief of Safety and Security Jadine Chou said. The school will have added security too, Chou said
Brown said no one had been arrested.
One Juarez student who ducked into a gas station across the street to escape the cold, stood alone with tears in his eyes. His friend had been shot, he said, and he knew one of the boys who died. ”I’m just thinking about her, hoping that she’s OK,” the sophomore said.
Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said at about 3:30 p.m. that the school announced an “all clear” after the shooting.
As of about 4:30 p.m., police officers placed small orange cones to mark evidence outside the school.
They focused on a courtyard underneath classrooms and between the schools main buildings, close by to an entrance and the street.
A security guard escorted a student away from the school and an administrator walked out of its parking lot as officers continued to search by flashlight.
A statement from the Chicago Public Schools began by saying that the safety of their school community is “our top priority.”
“This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal,” the statement said. “The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. "
“The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said.
Friday evening, the school was been mostly deserted as police investigated.
Reactions poured in, including one from Rep. Chuy Garcia, who said in a tweet that his “heart breaks” for the victims.
(Chicago Tribune’s Paige Fry contributed.)
©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
