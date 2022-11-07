IAC's Autonomous Racecars Run with dSPACE's Central Computers

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
dSPACE, one of the world’s leading providers of simulation and validation solutions, announced that it is supporting the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) as the event’s Exclusive On-Vehicle Computer Technology Sponsor. The IAC organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. dSPACE is providing the AUTERA AutoBox in-vehicle prototyping and data recording system that acts as the central computer in all vehicles, enabling fully autonomous operation of the cars on the racetrack.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005270/en/
Indy Autonomous Challenge racecar with a dSPACE AUTERA AutoBox (Graphic: Business Wire)
The goal of the IAC is to bring together universities and technology thought leaders in the field of autonomous driving to support the next generation of engineers who will develop innovative solutions for high-performance autonomous vehicles that can handle edge-case scenarios in tough, real-world environments.
With the AUTERA AutoBox, dSPACE provides the robust, high-performance central computer that reads and processes sensor data from lidar, radar, and cameras, as well as from automotive buses and networks. The special feature of the AUTERA hardware is its unique combination of high computation power and a best-in-class data bandwidth (50 Gbit/s) in a compact form factor.
"dSPACE is proud to provide the ‘brain’ of the IAC racecars with AUTERA and looks forward to seeing how the solution proves itself in the very demanding racing environment. At the same time, it is exciting to experience how the student teams perform in this unique development lab in digital engineering, everyday testing, and in the races," says Peter Waeltermann, President of dSPACE Inc.
“A partner like dSPACE, with its extensive experience in the development of autonomous vehicles, is a tremendous asset for the IAC,” said Paul Mitchell, President, Indy Autonomous Challenge “The dSPACE technology is a critical piece to the puzzle that allows our university teams to test the limits of high-speed autonomous driving.”
The next competition will be the Indy Autonomous Challenge Powered by Cisco at the Texas Motor Speedway on November 11. The Autonomous Challenge @ CES will follow on January 7, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event. You can find dSPACE in CES booth #4417, and at the IAC in booth #3601.
dSPACE is supporting the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) as the event’s Exclusive On-Vehicle Computer Technology Sponsor and provides its AUTERA AutoBox solution for in-vehicle prototyping and data recording.
About IAC
The Indy Autonomous Challenge organizes racing competitions among university-affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further the state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 41 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 14 U.S. states and 11 countries.
About dSPACE
dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005270/en/
CONTACT: dSPACE GmbH
Bernd Schäfers-Maiwald
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 5251 1638-714
E-Mail:bschaefers-maiwald@dspace.dedSPACE GmbH
Ulrich Nolte
Tel.: +49 5251 1638--1448
E-Mail:unolte@dspace.de dSPACE Inc. USA
Lisa Kuehl
Sr. Marketing Manager
Tel: (248) 295-7550
Mail:lkuehl@dspaceinc.com
Web:www.dspaceinc.compress@dspace.de
www.dspace.de/go/press
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION ENGINEERING DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING SEMICONDUCTOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING/VEHICLES COLLEGIATE SCIENCE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE RESEARCH HARDWARE
SOURCE: dSPACE
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/07/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005270/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.