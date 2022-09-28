RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as “monster” Hurricane Ian lashed Florida and set its sights northward.
The storm is expected to strike hardest in the Triangle area on Friday evening into Saturday, possibly raining hard and fast enough to trigger flooding.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm’s most intense period could be shorter than predicted early this week, triggering overflows in Triangle streams and low-lying areas.
Overall, Ian is still expected to dump up to 5 inches of rain throughout the weekend, a heavy amount by any gauge. But the worst of it will endure less for less time.
“If there was a time I was going to just stay put, it would be Friday evening to Saturday morning,” said Nick Petro, meteorologist. “I don’t want people to think the sun’s going to come out and everything will resume, but in terms of the worst of it, that will end a little sooner.”
NC Emergency Management reported Wednesday that heavy rain remains the greatest threat statewide, spreading west to east and possibly triggering coastal floods and tornadoes.
The greatest chance for flooding comes along the state’s border with Virginia.
Cooper’s declaration means the state’s emergency operations plan is activated, helping first responders and farmers and offering price gouging protections for residents.
“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”
Petro said the Triangle and Piedmont sit in a relative “low spot” for the storm compared with what might hit both the NC mountains and coast, but the threat of flash flooding is still great depending on how much rain falls in a short period.
Acting on NC Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler’s recommendation, Cooper has waived some state regulations to help farmers get ready for the storm. As a result, the state will temporarily stop weighing vehicles used to transport crops or livestock.
The state will also suspend requirements on health certificates on livestock being transported through Ian’s path.
“This executive order will allow our farmers the opportunity to harvest as much of their crops as they can before the storm hits,” Troxler said in a news release. “The order also will help ensure that livestock, poultry, crops and feed can be moved as necessary. The order also temporarily suspends the maximum hours of service for drivers.”
Meanwhile, the Triangle’s largest event scheduled for this weekend — IBMA Bluegrass Live starting Friday in downtown Raleigh — has shifted the entire event indoors.
Also, the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro announced it will be closed Friday and Saturday due to the storm.
