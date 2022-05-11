NASHUA, N.H. (AP) _ Icad inc. (ICAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICAD

