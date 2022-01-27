CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2022--
Ichikawa Soft Laboratory has launched the "SILKYPIX Developer Studio Pro11 Download Edition" on January 27, 2022 (JST).
This product can be purchased from the ISL Online Store.
https://shop.isl.co.jp/?lang=en
For more information and a free 30-day trial, please see our website.
https://silkypix.isl.co.jp/en/product/dsp11/
[SILKYPIX Features]
SILKYPIX series is a photo editing software that enables you to create beautiful photographs by editing RAW files and JPEG data recorded with digital cameras at high quality.
SILKYPIX Developer Studio Pro11 (Graphic: Business Wire)
[The Main New Features]
- New demosaicing technology
- "Super resolution" and "Multiple exposure (moving object)" composite modes
- Supports the Semantic masks within Apple ProRAW
[License Price]
Regular Price: 22000 JPY
Upgrade Price
SILKYPIX Developer Studio Pro9 and Pro10 users: 8800 JPY
SILKYPIX Developer Studio Pro8 or earlier Pro editions users: 11000 JPY
SILKYPIX Developer Studio Series: 13200 JPY
*See the ISL Online Store for details.
Bundle Version Price
Users with SILKYPIX Series that were part of a bundle with digital cameras or replacement lenses: 17600 JPY
Applicable Products
SILKYPIX Developer Studio SE version
SILKYPIX Developer Studio 4.0 for TAMRON
SILKYPIX Developer Studio 4.0 for CASIO
FUJIFILM RAW FILE CONVERTER powered by SILKYPIX
SILKYPIX Developer Studio 3.0 for PENTAX or LE
SAMSUNG RAW Converter
*The above price includes a consumption tax.
*SILKYPIX Developer Studio Pro11 can be downloaded onto up to 3 PCs/Macs with one license.
[System Requirements]
Microsoft® Windows® 11 / 10 / 8.1 64-bit version (*1, *2)
Intel® Core™ 2 Duo or higher, or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 or higher processor
4GB or more RAM (8GB or higher recommended)
Hard-Disk Space: 20GB or more (*3)
Display Resolution: 1024x768 or higher
*1 It does not correspond to the Microsoft® Windows® 10 tablet mode.
*2 It does not correspond to 32-bit version OS.
*3 Composing selected images may require over 50GB of free space.
macOS® v10.15, v11, v12
Intel® Core™ 2 Duo or higher processor (64bit support required)
4GB or more RAM (8GB or higher recommended)
Hard-Disk Space: 20GB or more (*1)
Display Resolution: 1024x768 or higher
*1 Composing selected images may require over 50GB of free space.
All brand names and product names are trademarks registered trademarks of their respective companies.
[Supported Cameras]
As of January 27, 2022, RAW files from over 800 digital cameras are now supported.
https://silkypix.isl.co.jp/en/product/dsp11/#supported-cameras
CONTACT: Ichikawa soft laboratory Co., Ltd.
Haruka Miyazaki
