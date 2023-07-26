NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Icon Parking, the largest minority-owned parking and transportation services company in the U.S., has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC). This makes Icon the largest parking and transportation services company in the country to secure the official certified MBE designation.
“It is an honor for Icon to be awarded this designation,” said IconChairman & CEO John D. Smith, who in April led a management buyout of the company with Arkview Capital, a leading minority-certified private equity fund focused on investing in minority business enterprises.
“We have demonstrated that we’re a formidable competitor commanding the largest market share in arguably the toughest parking market in the country and one of the most competitive in the world,” Smith added. “This certification will create access and opportunity with large national clients seeking to partner with a strong operator like Icon as we aspire to grow nationally.”
Smith has said the company is looking for expansion opportunities into top gateway cities, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. Icon, in existence for 76 years, has nearly 200 locations in New York City.
MBE certification gives companies exclusive access to top corporate purchasing agents, premium networking events, affordable consulting services, technology programs, and vital introductions to nationally known corporations. Through the NYNJMSDC, Icon will also have access to a national database of certified MBEs utilized by over 3,000 corporations nationwide.
“This is a significant milestone for Icon which employs a diverse workforce that is 1,100 team members strong, representing over 30 countries with 95% from underrepresented communities. We’re excited about the opportunities for an MBE to have impact on a massive scale,” said Vijay Mehta, Co-Founder of Arkview Capital.
About Icon Parking
Founded in 1947, Icon is the largest minority-owned parking management and transportation services provider in the nation with almost 200 locations. Icon leverages its customer centric and advanced analytics platform to provide parking management and related services to clients through extraordinary, engaged team members across, commercial office and residential buildings, healthcare, hospitality, sport and entertainment venues, higher education, and government. Icon’s mission is to simplify city life, one customer at a time by connecting them to where they live, work, and play; and believes, “Parking is just the start!” For more information, please go to www.iconparking.com.
About Arkview Capital
Arkview Capital is a minority-certified private equity fund focused on investing in diversity-oriented businesses. As a Minority Business Enterprise (“MBE”) certified by the NMSDC, Arkview believes that companies aligned with their diverse customer base will outperform long-term. Arkview provides capital to businesses serving diverse communities, partners with diverse founders, and promotes diversity within procurement and supply chains of leading Fortune 1000 companies.
