NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
iConnections, the investment industry’s leading capital introductions platform, today announced a notable lineup of speakers and content which spans the alternatives industry for its flagship Global Alternatives Conference. Allowing for over 12,000 one-on-one meetings, the event will take place from January 30 to February 2 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.
This year, the event will gather close to 3,000 delegates including over 900 leading institutional allocators from across the endowment, foundation, pension and family office space. The most exciting managers from public, private and digital markets across the alternative investment management industry will also be in attendance. Leadership Day, on Tuesday, January 31, will provide engaging content and thought leadership through panels and fireside chats with senior investment decision-makers and portfolio managers.
“Allocators and managers are eager to meet face to face to discuss the latest challenges of navigating a market driven by 40 year high inflation, a war in Europe and the latest crypto winter.” said Ron Biscardi, Co-Founder and CEO of iConnections. “Global Alts ‘23 is well positioned to help drive forward impactful investments for the global economy through unparalleled networking opportunities and robust content programming featuring industry titans and experts. Our content as well as the allocator and manager names attending reflect our aim to provide access to the whole alts universe on the iConnections platform at our flagship event.
Among the confirmed featured speakers are:
- Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder, Skky Partners
- Jay Sammons, Co-Founder, Skky Partners
- Michael Arougheti, Co-Founder, Chief Executive and President, Ares
- John Zito, Partner and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Apollo Global Management
- Edwin Conway, Global Head, BlackRock Alternative Investors
- Keith Rabois, General Partner, Founders Fund
- David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist, Jefferies
- Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder, Social Capital
- Summer K. Mersinger, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
- Mike Wilson, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Stanley
- Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital
- Jim Chanos, Founder and Managing Partner, Kynikos
- Diana Amoa, Chief Investment Officer, Kirkoswald Asset Management
- Amy Flikerski, Managing Director, Head of External Portfolio Management, CPP Investments
- Peter Zeihan, Founder and Geopolitical Analyst, Zeihan on Geopolitics
- Jack Abraham, Founder, Managing Partner and CEO, Atomic
- Jennifer L. Heller, President and CIO, Brandywine Trust Group
- Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group
- Paul Zummo, Chief Investment Officer, JP Morgan Alternative Asset Management
- Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital
- Katherine Molnar, Chief Investment Officer, Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System
- Paul Marcussen, Lead Portfolio Manager and Head of NY, Norges Bank Investment Management
- Josee Mondoux, Chief Investment Officer, CMPA
Some of the key themes on the agenda include:
- Is emerging manager alpha still compelling?
- The investment case for PE secondaries
- Fueling private markets in an inflationary environment
- State of the markets panel: Are hedge funds delivering on investor expectations?
- Latest trends and insights in impact investing
- Special situations & distressed debt: A halcyon period for investors?
- Finding value in global real estate
- LPs unplugged
- Mega trends in digital assets
- Crypto custody evolution
Further information about iConnections Global Alts Conference in Miami is posted online and on our LinkedIn, Twitter and social channels using #iConnectionsGlobalAlts.
About iConnections
iConnections is a community that connects the investment management industry year-round. Our software platform seamlessly connects managers and allocators for virtual meetings, giving managers the ability to subscribe and share information with allocators who can efficiently select and meet managers all on one platform. We've reimagined how the investment industry connects through our scalable technology, which is used for bespoke events by managers, allocators and service providers. Visit https://www.iconnections.io/ to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005133/en/
CONTACT: Trevor Gibbons and Remy Marin
Prosek Partners
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: iConnections
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/22/2022 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005133/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.