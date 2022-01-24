NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
iConnections, the investment industry’s leading capital introductions platform, today announced a distinguished lineup of speakers and content spanning the alternatives industry for its Global Alternative Investment Conference 2022. The in-person event, allowing for over 10,000 one-on-one meetings, will take place from January 24-27 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Virtual connectivity is available to registered managers and allocators through the iConnections mobile application.
The event will gather over 2,200 delegates including over 600 leading institutional allocators from across the endowment, foundation, pension and family office space and the most innovative and exciting emerging managers as well the titans of the alternative investment management industry. Leadership Day, on Tuesday, January 25 th, will deliver a premier educational forum for senior investment decision-makers and portfolio managers.
Featured fireside speakers include Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton; Alan Patricof, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Greycroft; Edwin Conway, Global Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors; David Ben-Ur, Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone Principal & Individual Investor Solutions; Robyn Grew, Global COO & General Counsel and Head of ESG, Head of Man Group US; Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm from both allocators and managers to connect in-person at Global Alts ’22,” said Ron Biscardi, Co-Founder and CEO of iConnections. “Our leadership program features leaders from across finance and wider business industry in conversation to address the most pressing issues facing our industry today. By pairing these presentations with unmatched networking opportunities, we hope to drive forward debate and ignite great investments that can advance the world.”
Among the confirmed featured speakers are:
- Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,Avenue Capital Group
- Steve Tananbaum, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, GoldenTree Asset Management
- Joshua S. Friedman, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Canyon Partners
- Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital
- Lo Toney, Founding Managing Partner, Plexo Capital
- Elizabeth Burton, Chief Investment Officer, Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii (“HIERS”)
- Michael Pierog, Managing Director and Head of the Strategic Alliance Fund (“SAF”) Group, Blackstone
- Lionel Erdely, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Investcorp-Tages
- Monique Woodard, Founder and Managing Partner, Cake Ventures
- Josh Wolfe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Lux Capital
- Adrian Fenty, Managing General Partner, MaC Venture Capital
- Brian O’Neill, Chief Investment Officer, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
- Shawn Wooden, Connecticut State’s 83 rd State Treasurer
- Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer, 100 Women in Finance
- Dr. John Claisse, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Committee Member, Albourne Group
- Jerome Muller, Chief Investment Officer, Stable Asset Management
- Caroline Greer, Managing Director, Commonfund
- Dr. Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director, Tudor Investment Corporation
- Era Qian, Head of Digital Assets, Matrix Capital
- Mathieu Chabran, Co-Founder, Tikehau Capital
- Anne Dias, Founder and CEO, Aragon Global Management
- Scott Army, Chief Investment Officer, Galaxy Vision Hill
- Jalak Jobanputra, Founding Partner, Future\Perfect Ventures
- Marc Lipschultz, Co-Founder and Co-President, Blue Owl Capital
In addition to offering the option of outdoor one-on-one meetings, iConnections will spread the event out over 100,000 square feet. The event follows state and local guidelines as related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will require proof of vaccination from attendees unless documentation of an approved medical exemption exists in which case those attendees are required to upload a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Meals and networking events are scheduled to take place outdoors. For more information, the iConnections health and safety policy can be found at: https://iconnections.io/health-safety-policy/.
Further information about iConnections Global Alts Conference in Miami is posted online and on our LinkedIn, Twitter and social channels using #iConnectionsGlobalAlts.
About iConnections
iConnections is a community that connects the investment management industry year-round. Our software platform seamlessly connects managers and allocators for virtual meetings, giving managers the ability to subscribe and share information with allocators who can efficiently select and meet managers all on one platform. We've reimagined how the investment industry connects through our scalable technology, which be used for bespoke events by managers, allocators and service providers. Visit https://www.iconnections.io/ to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005166/en/
CONTACT: Media
Trevor Gibbons and Remy Marin
Prosek Partners
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: iConnections
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005166/en