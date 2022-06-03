SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
IconOVir Bio, Inc. (IconOVir), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of oncolytic virus (OV) therapy to improve the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IconOVir, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) in New York, NY.
About IconOVir
IconOVir is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of oncolytic virus therapy to improve the treatment of patients with cancer. IconOVir’s proprietary oncolytic virus platform is based on technology developed by scientific founder Clodagh O’Shea, Ph.D., of the Salk Institute. It is designed to address key limitations of first- and second-generation oncolytic viruses and provide a personalized therapy for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.iconovir.com and follow IconOVir on LinkedIn.
