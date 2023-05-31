SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
IconOVir Bio, Inc. (IconOVir), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of oncolytic virus (OV) therapy to improve the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IconOVir, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).
About IconOVir
IconOVir is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of oncolytic virus therapy to improve the treatment of patients with cancer. IconOVir’s proprietary oncolytic virus platform is based on technology developed by scientific founder Clodagh O’Shea, Ph.D., of the Salk Institute. It is designed to address key limitations of first- and second-generation oncolytic viruses and provide a personalized therapy for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.iconovir.com and follow IconOVir on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005142/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
1-212-362-1200
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: IconOVir Bio, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005142/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.