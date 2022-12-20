NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced its dedicated Global Media, Sports & Entertainment (“GMSE”) track at the 25 th Annual ICR Conference.
After the last two years in a virtual environment, the 2023 ICR Conference will take place January 9-January 11, 2023 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida, home to the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels.
Over 200 companies will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference from Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10, through the Private Company Day: Next Generation Growth presentations on Wednesday, January 11. The GMSE track will take place on January 10-January 11.
Ashley DeSimone, Partner and Head of Global Media, Sports and Entertainment at ICR, commented, “Global media, sports and entertainment is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic business verticals at ICR, and we are so pleased to have a large and wide-ranging collection of leading companies and thought leaders to showcase at ICR’s 25 th Anniversary Conference. The talent pool at the ICR Conference is unparalleled in the business – from the presenters themselves to those in attendance from the analyst, investment and banking communities and more – and GMSE is set to play a prominent role in this must-attend event of 2023.”
Below is a list of the public and private GMSE companies presenting at the 2023 ICR Conference:
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
- Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL)
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT)
- Hypebeast
- Playstudios (NASDAQ: MYPS)
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY)
- Professional Fighters League
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI)
- System1 (NYSE: SST)
- U.S. Polo Assn.
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
- Atmosphere
- Buzzer
- DNEG
- Everyrealm
- Falcon’s Beyond
- Free Association
- Infinite World
- MyBundle.TV
- Newsmax
- RECUR
- SP Immersive Entertainment
The GMSE track will also feature the “ Investment Opportunities in Sports ” panel on Tuesday, January 10 at 3:00 PM, with thought leaders and industry experts engaging in conversation on the topic of sports investing. The event will bring together management and key executives from across the sports and entertainment landscape. Join us to hear their views on the industry and how sports as an asset class has become a lucrative and compelling space for private equity, individual investors, celebrity-athletes, and many more stakeholders.
To view the preliminary list of all presenting companies at the 2023 ICR Conference, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_85703/__publiclist_cp.html?event_id=85703
The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation to attend or present at the 2023 ICR Conference, please visit: https://icrconference.com/contact/request-invitation/.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand ( www.westwicke.com ). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.
