NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced the schedule for the 2022 ICR conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. The event will take place onsite at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida. Public companies will present on Monday, January 10 th and Tuesday, January 11 th, and private companies will present on Wednesday, January 12 th.
A comprehensive conference schedule, including public and private company presentations and panels, can be viewed by visiting: 2022 ICR Conference Schedule
The ICR Conference includes more than 200 company presentations, breakout sessions, expert commentary and vast networking opportunities from a broad range of industry professionals. Bringing together management teams from public and private growth companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select members of the media, the ICR Conference is the central location to gain industry insights and discuss growth strategies as we enter 2022. To ensure the health and safety of everyone, all attendees are required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival.
The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit www.icrconference.com or email info@icrconference.com.
About The ICR Conference
For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 200 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500. For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand ( www.westwicke.com ). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005097/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Cory Ziskind
ICR
646-277-1232
KEYWORD: FLORIDA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: ICR
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/10/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/10/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005097/en