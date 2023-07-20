-The company sustained positive net income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 -

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, with its financial year ends on June 30 annually, has released its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2022. A full version of the report is available at the Company's website at http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICZOOM, commented, "Despite a challenging environment, we've managed to sustain a stable position for the first half of the fiscal year 2023. Our total revenue reached $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.6% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year, primarily due to the business operation disruption from time to time in PRC due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to contain the outbreak of Omicron from June to December 2022. Though revenues dipped, we proudly maintained a positive net income. Our strategic initiatives aiming at enhancing efficiency will continue to ensure our business's longevity. We're dedicated to innovation and delivering superior products and services, enabling us to navigate market flux effectively. Ongoing investments in research and development, expansion of our product portfolio, and strengthening key partnerships remain our priority. Looking ahead, we're optimistic and committed to creating values to our shareholders."

First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were $120.2 million, compared to $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • Net income was $0.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • Total customers were 653, compared to 770 for the same period of last fiscal year.

First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.5% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was largely attributable to the business operation disruption from time to time in China due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to control the outbreak of Omicron from June 2022 to December 2022. In addition, the total revenue was affected by the reduced demand from the customers as some of the customers stocked up heavily in last fiscal year and still carried over comparatively high inventories. The number of customers for electronic component products and services decreased by 117 or 15.2%, from 770 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 653 for the six months ended December 31 2022.

Revenue from sales of electronic components was $118.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.6% from $138.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased sales of integrated circuits("IC") as the ICs were stocked up heavily by some customers last fiscal year and the demand for them decreased during this period.

Service commission fee revenues were $1.86 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 6.8% from $2.0 million for the same period of last fiscal year. We provide customs clearance when customers purchase electronic component products directly from overseas suppliers, as well as temporary warehousing, and logistic and shipping services after the customs clearance. The decrease was primarily due to the number of customers for our services decreased by 2.2% from 135 customers for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 132 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, which led to total merchandise value involved in the transactions decreased.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $117.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.1% from $136.3 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 26.7% from $4.2 million for the same period of last fiscal year. Gross margin was 2.6% for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.1% for the same period of last fiscal year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 5.3% from $2.4 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, almost the same as selling expenses for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 7.0% from $1.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in our salary and employee benefit expense and stock-based compensation expenses as a result of the reduced headcount.

Other Income (Expenses)

Net other income was $0.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net other expenses of $0.3 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net Income

Net income was $0.93 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.10 and $0.10 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.13 and $0.11, for the same period of last fiscal year, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0.9 million and restricted cash of $4.0 million, compared to $1.1 million and $1.8 million as of June 30, 2022, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $16,154 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $94,510 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $917,440 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.0 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Recent Development

On March 18, 2023, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 15, 2023 under the ticker symbol "IZM."

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ICZOOM Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: investors@iczoom.com

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)





June 30,

2022



ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash



$

866,077





$

1,134,416



Restricted cash





3,950,020







1,817,607



Short-term investments





1,436







1,490



Notes receivable





-







18,000



Accounts receivable, net





83,124,017







76,020,296



Inventories, net





30,780







365,615



Advances to suppliers





1,358,170







6,613,280



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





1,738,870







2,432,913



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





91,069,370







88,403,617





















Property and equipment, net





158,125







119,244



Right-of-use asset, net





549,444







692,571



Intangible assets, net





330,380







378,338



Other non-current assets





11,150







14,491



Deferred tax assets





134,171







24,751



TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS





1,183,270







1,229,395



TOTAL ASSETS



$

92,252,640





$

89,633,012





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Short-term bank loans, net



$

12,646,565





$

11,760,387



Short-term borrowings- third-party loans





300,000







100,000



Accounts payable





59,767,305







59,558,743



Deferred revenue





2,807,848







3,651,700



Due to related parties





954,277







349,684



Taxes payable





3,023,859







2,675,002



Operating lease liability, current





250,106







232,221



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





808,809







329,924



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





80,558,769







78,657,661



Operating lease liabilities, non-current





344,815







480,436



TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY





344,815







480,436



TOTAL LIABILITIES





80,903,584







79,138,097





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Ordinary shares, $0.16 par value, 35,000,000 shares authorized, 8,826,374 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022*:

















Class A shares, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 4,996,874 shares issued and

outstanding





799,499







799,499



Class B shares, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 3,829,500 shares issued and

outstanding





612,720







612,720



Additional paid-in capital





14,557,811







14,499,213



Statutory reserve





624,097







624,097



Accumulated deficit





(6,158,753)







(7,085,470)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





913,682







1,044,856



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





11,349,056







10,494,915



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

92,252,640





$

89,633,012





* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August

8, 2022 of the ordinary shares, see Note 16.



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(UNAUDITED)











For the six months ended

December 31,







2022





2021



Revenue, net













Sales of electronic components, net of sales taxes and value added taxes



$

118,348,676





$

138,531,453



Service commission fees, net of sales taxes and value added taxes





1,858,830







1,993,615



Total revenue, net





120,207,506







140,525,068



Cost of revenue





117,108,678







136,299,375



Gross profit





3,098,828







4,225,693





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses





899,314







921,587



General and administrative expenses





1,382,358







1,487,099



Total operating expenses





2,281,672







2,408,686



INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





817,156







1,817,007





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

















Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)





418,866







(14,213)



Interest expense





(234,738)







(236,444)



Short-term investment income





6,913







23,981



Subsidy income





31,826







181,086



Loss from termination of the VIE agreements





-







(205,250)



Other expenses, net





(112,254)







(86,716)



Total other income (expenses), net





110,613







(337,556)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION





927,769







1,479,451



PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





1,052







374,863



NET INCOME





926,717







1,104,588



Foreign currency translation adjustments





(131,174)







873,622



TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



$

795,543





$

1,978,210





















EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE:

















– BASIC



$

0.10





$

0.13



– DILUTED



$

0.10





$

0.11





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*:

















– BASIC





8,826,374







8,826,374



– DILUTED





9,547,346







9,748,141







* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August

8, 2022 of the ordinary shares, see Note 16.







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)











For the six months ended

December 31,







2022





2021



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income



$

926,717





$

1,104,588



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





89,128







88,572



Loss (gain) from disposal of equipment





1,146









Amortization of right-of-use assets





118,026









Provision for inventory impairment





1,851









Amortization of share-based compensation





58,598







161,096



Amortization of debt issuance costs





110,219







84,095



Deferred income tax provision





(109,627)







(7,760)



Unrealized exchange (loss) gain





(477,112)







166,912



Loss from termination of the VIE agreements











205,250



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Notes receivable





18,000









Accounts receivable





(8,401,208)







2,389,739



Inventories





336,052







1,328,520



Advances to suppliers





5,255,103







138,623



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





689,583







(457,815)



Other noncurrent assets













Accounts payable





130,523







(4,366,567)



Deferred revenue





(738,116)







(412,749)



Taxes payable





421,917







577,378



Operating Lease liabilities





(117,736)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





(218,230)







(983,728)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(1,905,166)







16,154





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment





(74,420)







(10,124)



Proceeds from disposal of PPE





3,096









Purchase of intangible assets





(23,186)







(1,485)



Purchase of short-term investments





(2,701,116)







(14,625,930)



Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments





2,701,116







15,554,979



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(94,510)







917,440





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loans





14,145,794







15,053,570



Repayments of short-term bank loans





(12,841,626)







(20,200,000)



Proceeds from loans payable to third-parties





360,000







700,000



Repayments from loans payable to third-parties





(160,000)







(370,000)



Proceeds from banker's acceptance notes payable











1,500,000



Repayment of banker's acceptance notes payable











(1,500,035)



Proceeds from borrowings from related parties





608,589







448,238



Payment for deferred IPO costs





(88,810)









Repayment of related party borrowings











(589,396)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





2,023,947







(4,957,623)



Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash





1,839,803







342,622



Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash





1,864,074







(3,681,407)



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period





2,952,023







6,808,190



Cash and restricted cash at end of period



$

4,816,097





$

3,126,783





















Supplemental cash flow information

















Cash paid for income taxes



$

(61,473)





$

(56,593)



Cash paid for interest



$

(234,738)





$

(236,444)



Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations



$





$







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



