Focused on "Future IT" – from the need for business model reinvention to the remediation of technical debt to sustainable IT and more – International Data Corporation ( IDC ) today unveiled the IDC FutureScape: Worldwide CIO Agenda 2022 Predictions (IDC #US48297821). According to the new report, through 2026, 65% of CIOs will sustain a cycle of tech-based empowerment, agility, and resilience through collaborative governance, new service delivery models, and a business outcomes orientation.
In today's FutureScape webinar, IDC analysts Joe Pucciarelli, Serge Findling, and Pete Lindstrom focused on the "Future IT" and presented the key predictions that will impact CIOs and IT professionals worldwide over the next one-to-five years. IT leaders are faced with responsibilities and opportunities that will not present themselves again in their lifetimes. With the insights and guidance of IDC's global CIO Agenda team, the webinar provided senior IT leaders and line-of-business executives with actionable guidance for managing and communicating IT investment priorities and implementation strategies as IT navigates the winds of change. To register for an on-demand replay of this webinar or any of the other IDC FutureScape webinars, please visit: https://www.idc.com/events/futurescape.
The predictions from the IDC FutureScape for CIO Agenda are:
Prediction 1: Through 2026, 65% of CIOs will sustain a cycle of tech-based empowerment, agility, and resilience through collaborative governance, new service delivery models, and a business outcomes orientation.
Prediction 2: By 2023, 60% of CIOs will be primarily measured for their ability to co-create new business models and outcomes through extensive enterprise and ecosystem-wide collaboration.
Prediction 3: By 2025, 75% of CIOs and CFOs will be forced to accelerate or enact formal technical debt management practices due to project delays or failures caused by unresolved technical debt.
Prediction 4: Given the rising imperative for hybrid and smart workplaces, by 2024, 60% of CIOs will reimagine user support and create center of excellence (COE) based teams to guide the necessary investments in technology and process.
Prediction 5: By 2026, 85% of organizations whose data practices inhibit their business and operating strategies will empower CIOs to lead cross-enterprise investments in data governance, quality, and compliance.
Prediction 6: By 2024, 40% of CIOs will fail to effectively evolve IT's capability to deliver modern digital infrastructures, provide ecosystem tech governance, and support architecture-driven business outcomes.
Prediction 7: Driven by investor pressure to minimize SG&A expenses, by 2024, 40% of organizations will shift at least 25% of IT spending to direct cost aligned with specific line of business products/services.
Prediction 8: Despite the cost and friction, 60% of CIOs will embrace ecosystem-wide multifactor authentication for its efficacy as an essential minimum to counter rising cybersecurity threats by 2022.
Prediction 9: By 2025, 60% of CIOs will collaborate to harness industry ecosystem capabilities as a critical source of innovation, data sharing, differentiation, and cybersecurity risk management.
Prediction 10: By 2023, businesses will require 55% of G2000 CIOs to implement sustainable IT, embedding environmental, social, and governance practices into the technology life cycle from acquisition to disposal.
"In the next five years, CIOs will be instrumental in helping their enterprise navigate the winds of change by enabling ecosystems, co-creating new business models and outcomes, empowering employees, and building resiliency," said Serge Findling, vice president of research for IDC's IT Executive Programs (IEP).
About IDC FutureScape
IDC FutureScape reports are used to shape IT strategy and planning for the enterprise by providing a basic framework for evaluating IT initiatives in terms of their value to business strategy now and in the foreseeable future. IDC's FutureScapes are comprised of a set of decision imperatives designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and senior technology professionals will confront within the typical 3-year business planning cycle.
To learn more about the IDC FutureScape reports for 2022, please visit: https://www.idc.com/events/futurescape.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.
