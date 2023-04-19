TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
IDIQ®, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit monitoring, has earned the Great Place to Work ® certification.
The prestigious honor is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 91% of employees said IDIQ is a great place to work, far surpassing the national average of employee satisfaction at 57%.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Bryan Sullivan, COO & CFO of IDIQ. “Our employees are what make us successful, and we make it a priority for the IDIQ work experience to be fulfilling, fun and an opportunity for a great career. This recognition not only acknowledges the work we put in to making our employees feel valued and appreciated but the work our employees put in to support each other, our customers and the company.”
IDIQ offers the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands for identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. The company’s family of brands also includes Resident-Link™ for positive rental payment reporting; Credit & Debt®, a credit and debt education-based membership platform; and Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services ™, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits.
During the last year, IDIQ has expanded its executive team, hired numerous employees and opened an additional office in Tampa, Florida. IDIQ has brought identity and credit protection to more than 3 million members. For more information about current job opportunities, visit the IDIQ Careers page at idiq.com/careers.
“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that IDIQ is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified Great Place to Work workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have the ability to earn promotions.
Achievement of Great Place to Work certification is the latest in a string of recognitions for IDIQ. The company recently earned a Gold Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Department of the Year, was named a winner for the nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness and received consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies.
About IDIQ:
IDIQ ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ ® and MyScoreIQ ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.
