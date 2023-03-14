TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
IDIQ®, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit monitoring, has earned the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award as the Customer Service Department of the Year.
The Stevie Awards are the world’s top honor for businesses that focus on customer service, customer contact centers, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs that also include the celebrated American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
This year IDIQ has been recognized as the gold winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Consumer Products and Consumers category. The company received the award during an event held earlier this month.
The company was honored for its 100% U.S.-based customer care as well as its mission to deliver identity theft protection and credit monitoring information and education to its more than 3 million members. IDIQ has three customer care centers located in three time zones. The company has operated its California and Illinois customer care centers for more than a decade and opened its Tampa, Fla., customer care center last year.
“Our customer care team is the best in the industry,” said Jason Royal, senior vice president of customer care operations. “We are excited that our team has again been recognized for great service to our members. We are also very proud that our service level has increased, which has been recognized with gold at the Stevie Awards this year. This is truly a testament to the outstanding quality of our IDIQ Customer Care team and their ability to help and guide our members when it comes to identity theft protection and credit education needs. Our team includes certified identity theft restoration specialists who are passionate in helping members restore their identity and bring them peace of mind.”
“Once again IDIQ is being recognized as a top company in not only the nation but the world,” said Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ. “We are proud that our customer care department has received this gold award and for the amazing service they provide our members.”
IDIQ offers the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands for identity theft protection and credit monitoring. The company’s additional brands include Resident-Link™ for positive rental payment reporting; Credit & Debt ®, a credit and debt education-based membership platform; and Countrywide Pre-Paid Legal Services ™, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits.
“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations,” Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”
For more information on the company’s gold award for Customer Service Department of the Year as well as other Stevie Award winners for this year, visit https://stevieawards.com/sales/2023-stevie-award-winners.
About IDIQ:
IDIQ ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. The IDIQ full suite of products includes its flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands that deliver identity and credit monitoring and education along with Resident-Link™ for positive rental payment reporting, Credit & Debt® that provides a credit and debt education-based membership platform and Countrywide™, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.
