iDonate Hires SaaS Sales and Philanthropy Veteran Mary Flynn Barton to Accelerate Growth and Impact

iDonate Inc., a leading provider in digital giving solutions, today announced that software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, Mary Flynn Barton, has joined as its Chief Revenue Officer. Barton will be central to expanding iDonate’s reach and helping more nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and educational institutions increase digital giving and drive further impact.
Barton brings significant experience in growing and scaling successful teams in customer success, enterprise sales, and nonprofit fundraising. Barton spent more than 10 years at Coupa Software in roles throughout the organization, building the company's first customer success team and leading sales teams through Coupa’s rapid growth. Prior to Coupa, Barton spent nearly a decade in the nonprofit world with organizations including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Loyola University New Orleans, and the University of Texas at Austin. Outside of work, Barton is dedicated to causes that promote women’s empowerment and helping children.
“iDonate’s vision is to bring intuitive and integrated digital giving solutions with measurable value to nonprofits,” said Barton. “We think that is a missing link in the industry and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to help accelerate that impact for our clients.”
The announcement comes on the heels of successful 2021, in which iDonate raised $15 million in funding, and digital giving through the company’s platform grew by more than 45% from 2020. The iDonate Connected Giving platform supports web, mobile, event, text, peer-to-peer, and noncash donations to make giving easy for donors.
“Mary understands the importance of nonprofit fundraising, but also how to grow a team in a SaaS organization and successfully scale a business. Her expertise will be central as we continue to grow and work to serve the needs and missions of our customers,” said Raymond Gary, CEO and founder of iDonate.
As digital giving continues to expand, iDonate will scale as well, investing its recent $15 million fundraising capital towards further platform development, marketing efforts, and hiring additional sales and software engineering talent.
For more information on iDonate, visit www.idonate.com or here for information on open positions.
About iDonate
iDonate is the leading fundraising software provider that exists to grow nonprofits and create a more generous world. Through giving channels such as website, peer-to-peer, text, and events, nonprofits are able to empower donors with the personalized experiences they are accustomed to online. The digital giving system uses integrated payment applications, performance analytics, and success coaching to ensure immediate and enduring growth. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, iDonate represents the top nonprofits in faith, education, human services, and healthcare. Through a commitment to generosity and innovation, iDonate has become the world’s standard for donation processing technology.
