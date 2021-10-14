ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021--
The Federal Trade Commission reported 2.2 million cases of fraud in 2020 with consumers losing $3.3 billion. The new IDShield offering now represents the most comprehensive identity theft, privacy, and reputation management service in North America.
Partnering with Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity company, IDShield announces the most advanced security protection plan on the market to combat cybercrime. IDShield protects and empowers individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and Canada.
New protection features use cloud-based AI technology to ensure complete, maximum security for all devices to protect against ransomware, viruses, dangerous websites, identity theft and more.
“We’re bringing the most affordable, full-service protection plan available to people so they can enjoy life and not worry if their personal information is in danger,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “In today’s world, taking small steps to build your digital defense is one of the greatest investments you can make for yourself and your family. We’re making it easy to take that step toward peace of mind.”
Key security features and benefits include:
- Trend Micro Maximum Security to defend against ransomware, malicious apps, potentially dangerous and harmful websites, unsafe Wi-Fi networks and cyber threats.
- Additionally, Trend Micro Maximum Security allows individuals and families the ability to set parental controls, content filters to monitor and block what web pages can be viewed, and schedule specific timeframes for when children and young adults under 18 can browse the web.
- Virtual Private Network (VPN) Proxy One turns a public hotspot into a secure Wi-Fi via VPN with bank-grade data encryption to keep information protected from hackers anywhere wireless connection is needed.
- Password Manager allows participants to create strong and unique passwords and safely secures them for time-saving access. Password manager helps block dangerous websites and identifies and changes weak passwords to prevent cybercrime.
In addition to new security enhancements, IDShield members have access to a wide range of benefits, 24/7 customer service, one-on-one consultations, alert features, and monitoring capabilities. A few of the many benefits include:
- Dark Web and Internet Monitoring: Providing extensive scans of online sources for identity data and sends real-time alerts if your Personal Identifiable Information (PII) is found.
- Financial Threshold Account Monitoring: Monitors financial accounts including credit cards, checking, savings, 401k accounts, loans and more. Members will receive alerts notifying financial withdrawals, balance transfers and large purchases on financial accounts on transactions outside of a set monetary amount.
- Full-Service Restoration: If an identity theft event does occur, IDShield’s Licensed Private Investigators will work to restore your identity to its pre-theft status. The investigator will work to resolve the issue by contacting the appropriate government agencies, financial institutions, credit bureaus and collection agencies.
- Reputation management: Scans social media accounts for existing content that could be damaging to a member’s online reputation and flagging posts and comments that contain harmful language or images.
- Reputation Score: Ranks a member’s online reputation risk by giving a score based off content found on your social media accounts and connects you to experts for tips to improve your score.
IDShield Individual and Family Plans are available and include mobile security for Android and iOS products. IDShield Family Plans cover up to 15 devices. For more information and to see a full list of benefits and plans, visit IDShield.com.
About IDShield
IDShield, a PPLSI cybersecurity brand, exists to empower a better tomorrow with identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services for individuals and families. Named Best for Families and Best Overall by Forbes (2021), Best for Restoration by Money.com (2021), and recipient of the Cyber Security Excellence Gold Awar d (2021), we’re making protection personal by offering plans customized to meet your online security needs with one-on-one consultation by professionals at your fingertips. Today, we’re helping over a million members navigate the conveniences and challenges of modern life without giving up their privacy. To learn more about our platform, plans and benefits, visit IDShield.com and PPLSI.com.
About LegalShield
Pioneer. Disruptor. Trailblazer. LegalShield, a consumer brand under PPLSI, is leading the quest to provide equal access to legal advice, protection, and representation to every human, everywhere. Serving 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses, we are the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services across North America. Founded in 1972, we provide the tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. We’re using technology and innovative products and partnerships to transform how and where people receive legal care by connecting members to our expansive network of trusted, qualified attorneys and law firms right at the palm of your hands. To learn more about LegalShield, PPLSI, and our online protection, privacy, and reputation management cybersecurity brand, IDShield, visit LegalShield.com, PPLSI.com and IDShield.com.
