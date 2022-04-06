SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS – founder of The Super Dentists, Howard Healthcare Academy and Acceledontics, renowned orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist – releases his highly anticipated book, “ If Your Mouth Could Talk,” launched worldwide on April 5, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005375/en/
"If Your Mouth Could Talk" book launched worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Already named a “#1 New Release” in the dental hygiene category on Amazon, If Your Mouth Could Talk is a parent’s guide to oral health and its impact on your entire life. The book’s offers practices that when put into place can add 10-to-15 years to your life. Everything in the human life cycle is related to the mouth – fertility, childbirth, sleeping soundly, success in school, getting a job, mental well-being, avoiding chronic disease, and aging well.
“The mouth is the gateway to the body and the most critical organ,” said Dr. Kami Hoss. “However, the mouth-body connection has been neglected by American medicine…until now! If Your Mouth Could Talk is the result of more than 20 years of first-hand experience and research, with health advice that’s right under your nose.”
In this groundbreaking work, Dr. Kami Hoss connects the dots between oral health and whole-body health, offering a roadmap to a healthier self. If Your Mouth Could Talk can be purchased for $26.95 (hardcover) on April 5 at any bookstore, Amazon, or DrKamiHoss.com.
Dr. Kami Hoss is reinventing the patient care paradigm in America. Armed with a master’s degree in craniofacial biology from the University of Southern California (USC), a doctorate in dental surgery from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and a post-doctorate in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri.
Over the last 25 years, The Super Dentists has become one of the leading multi-specialty dental practices in the country, utilizing the latest tools and techniques to provide patients with the safest, fastest, and most extraordinary dental experience ever. With Dr. Kami Hoss ’ invention of Acceledontics, a patent-pending, breakthrough system, misaligned teeth are fixed in a fraction of the time compared to traditional braces.
Dr. Kami Hoss is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the Forbes Business Council, and the Newsweek Expert Forum. He sits on the board of counselors at UCLA School of Dentistry and is a highly sought-after expert who has been featured on NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and NPR affiliates nationally, as well as in hundreds of newspapers, magazines, and other media outlets.
Dr. Kami Hossbrings decades of experience working in the dental space. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has served countless clients and developed a reputation for making dental care accessible. For more information, visit www.drkamihoss.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005375/en/
CONTACT: Sara Wacker, APR
Bloom Public Relations
(858) 945-1104
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY CONSUMER PARENTING PUBLISHING CHILDREN OTHER CONSUMER SCIENCE BABY/MATERNITY COMMUNICATIONS HEALTH
SOURCE: The Super Dentists
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 04/06/2022 08:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005375/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.