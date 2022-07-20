DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
The "IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)- Epidemiology Forecast- 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China.
IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Epidemiology
IgAN epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and incident patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for all eight major countries. It helps to identify the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.
Key Findings
The total prevalent cases of IgAN patients in the 7MM + China are increasing during the study period, i.e., 2019- 2032.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted IgAN epidemiology segmented as the total prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, and age-specific cases of IgAN. The report includes the prevalent cases of IgAN in the eight major markets covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China from 2019 to 2032.
KOL Views
The publisher interviews KOLs, and SMEs' opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Country-wise IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides IgAN epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China.
The prevalent cases of IgAN associated in 7MM + China were approximately 1.7 million in 2021.
- As per the estimates, China has the largest prevalent population of IgAN.
- Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of IgAN, followed by France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent cases (~20,000 cases in 2021).
Scope of the Report
- IgAN report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.
- Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of IgAN risk factors and global trends in the eight major markets covering the US, EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), Japan, and China).
- The report provides insight into historical and forecasted IgAN patient pool in eight major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), Japan, and China.
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM + China concerning the patient population.
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of IgAN.
- The report provides the segmentation of the IgAN epidemiology by the prevalent cases of IgAN in 7MM + China.
- The report provides the epidemiology segmentation by gender-specific and age-specific cases of IgAN in 7MM + China.
Report Highlights
- 11-year Forecast of IgAN epidemiology
- 7MM + China Coverage
- Prevalent Cases of IgAN
- Gender-specific cases of IgAN
- Age-specific Cases of IgAN
Key Assessments
- Patient segmentation
- Disease risk and burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Geographies Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
- China
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3816ge
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005502/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/20/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005502/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.