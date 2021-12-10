Igloo Heads to Flavortown: Culinary Icon Guy Fieri Joins the Cooler Company as Its Newest Brand Ambassador

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
Today, Igloo announced Guy Fieri — chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy® Award-winning TV host — as an official Igloo brand ambassador. To celebrate the partnership, Igloo is releasing the Guy Fieri Flavortown Playmate. This special-edition Playmate can be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/guyfieri.
“I’m stoked to join forces with Igloo, an iconic company that loves to have fun, makes product in the USA and does right by the environment. Last year, Igloo and I partnered up to provide support to independent restaurant employees impacted by COVID. And in the coming year, we’re going next-level with our partnership, so be on the lookout for some killer projects in the new year!” said Guy Fieri.
As an influential American figure who prioritizes food, fun and philanthropy, Fieri perfectly aligns with the Igloo brand, making him the ideal brand ambassador. Throughout this partnership, Igloo and Fieri will introduce exclusive products and events to fans across the country.
“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Guy Fieri to the Igloo team as our newest brand ambassador!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “As a culinary icon, Guy knows how to keep things cool and fun in Flavortown, and together we have many exciting things in store for fans of fun events and tasty products…starting with a special-edition release of the Flavortown Playmate cooler!”
Igloo designed the Guy Fieri Playmate cooler as a tribute to Fieri’s famous Flavortown, the fictional culinary location that represents the perfect combination of food and fun. The custom Flavortown graphic is featured across all four panels of the 7-quart Playmate Pal, which has a capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans. Igloo and Fieri originally released a version of the Flavortown Playmate cooler in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis where 100% of profits were donated to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support U.S. restaurant workers who were financially impacted by the pandemic.
The new, special-edition Guy Fieri Flavortown Playmate is available now for $39.99 on igloocoolers.com/guyfieri, while supplies last.
Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.
As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.
And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.
About Guy Fieri:
Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling-author, Emmy Award-winning television host and executive producer began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called “The Awesome Pretzel Cart.” After selling pretzels and washing dishes, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad as an exchange student in Chantilly, France. There he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisine that further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the U.S. and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. In 2006, Guy won Food Network Star and since that time, Guy has created a thriving culinary empire as the host and producer of top-rated TV shows including the long-running, Emmy award-nominated Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions,Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (for which Guy earned a Daytime Emmy-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host), and more. A prolific chef, he has opened over 85 restaurants around the world and at sea, from Las Vegas to Atlantic City; from South Africa and Dubai; along with the all-new delivery concept Flavortown Kitchen; as well as authored six best-selling cookbooks. He will be South Beach Wine & Food Festival's 2022 honoree for his outstanding contribution to the culinary industry throughout his career.
