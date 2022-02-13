KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2022--
Immediately following the Los Angeles Rams big Super Bowl LVI win, Igloo, in partnership with the National Football League, released a limited-edition NFL Little Playmate cooler honoring the champion team. This custom, made-in-the USA Super Bowl LVI Champions Los Angeles Rams Little Playmate cooler features team and Super Bowl artwork that memorializes this historic event for Rams fans all throughout the country. The very limited run of this special NFL Playmate is available now at igloocoolers.com/nflsuperbowl.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005100/en/
Igloo Releases Limited Run of Super Bowl LVI Champions Los Angeles Rams Playmate Coolers (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Expanding our partnership with the NFL to release a special Super Bowl LVI winner Playmate cooler is a huge moment in our brand’s history!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “We got to combine the champion of America’s biggest sporting event with America’s favorite cooler. We’re so excited to provide Rams fans the chance to have this very cool way to commemorate their team’s huge win at lunches and tailgates for years to come!”
Igloo’s limited-edition Super Bowl LVI Champions Los Angeles Rams Little Playmate is currently available at igloocoolers.com/nflsuperbowl, while supplies last. Fans can also shop Igloo’s entire NFL Collection of Little Playmates and Drinkware at igloocoolers.com/nfl.
To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:
About Igloo:
Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.
As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.
And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005100/en/
CONTACT: Igloo Press Contact:
Master Plan Communications, Inc.
Debs Loomis
714.310.9651
deborah@masterplancommunications.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOTBALL HOME GOODS SPORTS OTHER RETAIL RETAIL
SOURCE: Igloo
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/13/2022 11:18 PM/DISC: 02/13/2022 11:18 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005100/en