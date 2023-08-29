RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of our 2023-2024 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, a nationwide competition that empowers students in grades 6–12 to harness the power of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities. U.S. public middle and high school teachers are invited to submit an application that asks students to catalyze tangible change and address some of society’s most pressing challenges by applying the principles of Problem-based Learning (PBL) – active, hands-on learning through real-world problem-solving – and entrepreneurship.
Gen Z embodies the future of work—a generation intrinsically motivated to construct, pioneer, and drive meaningful change. In recognition of this entrepreneurial spirit, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is adapting to celebrate and incentivize their innovation and ingenuity with a new national “ Rising Entrepreneurship Award ” valued at $25,000 for one winning school. This prestigious honor underscores the importance of nurturing solutions that not only excel in the competition but also transcend it, ultimately evolving into scalable and sustainable ventures that will play a pivotal role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.
The Rising Entrepreneurship Award, as well as our Sustainability Innovation Award – an honor created in 2021 in response to Gen Z’s deep passion for the planet, joins prize packages that will put more than $2 million* in Samsung technology and classroom supplies in the hands of STEM teachers across America.
Ann Woo, Head of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America, noted: “As we launch the 14 th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, we're excited to witness the energy and creativity of our young participants, who represent the future. With a prize pool of $2 million, we're truly investing in the potential of Gen Z to shape the world with their visionary ideas and make a positive impact. And we're thrilled to celebrate the fifth year of our partnership with DonorsChoose, the leading way to give to preK–12 public schools.”
The Application Process
Now through Friday, October 27, public school teachers across the U.S. can apply for this year’s STEM competition. In prior years, participating students have identified significant societal and environmental challenges, designing STEM-based concepts that address food waste and insecurity, urban decay and blight, inequality, mental health, and the influence of climate change on extreme environmental events.
The Solve for Tomorrow application process takes about two minutes – and you don’t need to be a STEM teacher to apply. (Public school History, Arts, and Physical Education teachers, plus coaches and administrators, are welcome too!) All that’s needed is an initial idea outlining how students would use STEM to address a critical need in their local community.
Competition Phases & Grand Prizes
Once applications are submitted by the October deadline, schools will have the opportunity to move ahead to the following competition phases:
- 300 State Finalists, at least five from each state, from the overall pool of applicants will receive a $2,500 prize package
- 50 State Winners will receive a Samsung Video Kit to assist in the development of their “STEM solution pitch video,” as well as $12,000 in Samsung technology
- One of the 50 State Winner schools will be recognized as visionaries for driving sustainable change through STEM innovation with a Sustainability Innovation Award, and an additional $50,000 prize package
- One State Winner will be selected for the new Rising Entrepreneurship Award worth $25,000 in Samsung educational technology
- 10 National Finalist Schools will participate in a live pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. Seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies
- A Community Choice Winner will also be determined through online voting by the general public, winning an additional $10,000 in prizes
- An Employee Choice Winner will be selected by Samsung employees to receive $10,000 in prizes in addition to their National Finalist winnings
- Judges will name 3 National Winners, each of whom earns a prize package worth $100,000
To enter Solve for Tomorrow and for official competition rules, please visit Samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023.
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow launched in 2010 as a way to boost interest, proficiency, and diversity in STEM. The education-based citizenship program is now a catalyst for a change in the perception of STEM, a crucial aspect in fostering a skilled 21st century workforce and informed citizens of the modern world. To date, Solve for Tomorrow has awarded $25 million in Samsung technology and classroom supplies to 3,500-plus public schools across the United States. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.
