LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
For the sixth consecutive year, iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5, will join Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, for its Season of Giving fundraising campaign. Giving Tuesday is the international day of charitable giving that takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The Season of Giving campaign, which runs through the end of the year, appeals to the community to donate funds that will directly support the pediatric medical care the hospital provides.
Starting with The Ellen K Morning Show, KOST 103.5 will dedicate 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday and highlight the world-class pediatric medical care that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides. Ellen K and her co-host Ryan Manno will anchor the broadcast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with fellow KOST 103.5 on air personalities Kari Steele and Sandi Stec. Throughout the day KOST103.5 will feature interviews with CHLA patient families, hospital leaders, campaign sponsors and long-time celebrity supporters. KOST listeners are invited to support the hospital and donate by visiting kost1035.com/chla or calling 1-800-909-CHLA (2452).
“In the past five years, more than $1 million has been raised on Giving Tuesday and that is in large part due to the longstanding partnership we have with KOST,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “We rely on the generosity of our supporters. As the pandemic continues to impact hospitals, it has not deterred CHLA’s commitment to provide lifesaving care to our pediatric patients, work that is a reflection of the dedication of our team members who inspire every day with their contributions and sacrifice."
“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has become a second family to me,” said Ellen K, whose son received emergency medical care at CHLA five years ago after suffering an injury. “Every year it is our honor to share with our audience some truly inspirational patient stories and highlight the incredible pediatric care that makes CHLA the jewel of our city.”
DaVinci Baby, CBS Studios, Delta Air Lines and The William H. Tilley Family Foundation are Giving Tuesday’s premier matching sponsors and will double every donation, dollar for dollar, for a combined total of $125,000 in matched gifts.
In addition, donors will have the opportunity to make their gift go even further. For each contribution of $35 or more made before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 30, CHLA will give a My Hand In Yours plush blanket to a hospitalized patient. My Hand in Yours is a company whose products include items that provide comfort to those experiencing challenging times. Founded in 2020 by actress, author and children’s health advocate Jamie Lee Curtis, 100 percent of the company’s proceeds support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
The community can also support CHLA through these local retail experiences:
- Porto’s Bakery and Café will donate a portion of the proceeds from all cheese roll sales across all five bakeries from Monday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Dec. 3.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Trejo’s Tacos locations in Hollywood, La Brea and Farmer’s Market will donate 10 percent of all taco sales .
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the primary safety net hospital for all families in need of highly specialized pediatric care. Donations to the Season of Giving campaign through the end of the year will ensure that every patient treated at CHLA receives the critical, lifesaving care they need. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the top pediatric academic medical and research institutions in the United States and relies on the generosity of community support.
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Los Angeles market with multiple platforms including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.
About Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County. Families travel from all 50 states and more than 90 countries so that their children can receive the very best care. The hospital’s clinical teams treat patients ranging in age from newborn infants to young adults for everything from well-child visits to organ transplantation. It is ranked the top children’s hospital in California as well as in the Pacific region, and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence by U.S. News & World Report in its prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. It is home to the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its kind in the western United States. Among top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding, The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles leads the field in innovative bench-to-bedside basic, translational and clinical research conducted in pediatrics. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.
About iHeartMedia Los Angeles
iHeartMedia Los Angeles owns and operates KIIS-FM, KBIG-FM, KOST-FM, KRRL-FM, KYSR-FM, KFI-AM, KLAC-AM, KEIB-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005206/en/
CONTACT: Monica Rizzo
Office: (323) 361-5745
E-mail:mrizzo@chla.usc.edu
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS CELEBRITY FUND RAISING TV AND RADIO CHILDREN AUDIO/VIDEO HEALTH
SOURCE: Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/29/2021 03:01 AM/DISC: 11/29/2021 03:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005206/en