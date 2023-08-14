FILE - Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov (28) reacts after a goal by Finland's Hannes Bjorninen during the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. The International Ice Hockey Federation has ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers by agreeing that Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov had a valid NHL contract for the upcoming season. The decision rendered Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, paves the way for Fedotov to play in North America, like he planned to do a year ago before being conscripted into the Russian military.