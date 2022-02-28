FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to media at the Thompson Center, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as he mandates COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, college students, health care workers, and imposes indoor mask mandate for all. Gov. Pritzker said that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in response the the new guidance, although Chicago Public Schools officials said they will continue to require masks “to maintain health and safety measures.”