SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Illumina Ventures, an independently-managed, healthcare-focused venture firm, announced today the closing of its second investment fund with total commitments of $325 million, bringing its total capital under management to $560 million. The latest fund is anchored by Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN), with the majority of the total committed capital from other strategic and financial investors, including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). The fund will support early-stage companies that are pioneering breakthroughs in life science tools, clinical diagnostics, therapeutics platforms, digital health, and other applications of genomics.
"Genomics and precision medicine are revolutionizing the healthcare industry," said Nick Naclerio, Illumina Ventures' Founding Partner. "This larger fund enables us to pursue more ambitious projects in the US and Europe while building upon the strategies and core values that have been successful in the past."
Since its launch in 2016, Illumina Ventures has made investments in 25 companies, including Actym Therapeutics, Alamar Biosciences, Biota Technology, Cernostics, Cradle Genomics, Delfi Diagnostics, DNA Script, Encoded Therapeutics, Genome Medical, Kallyope, LetsGetChecked, Luna DNA, NanoCellect, Pattern Bioscience, Rebus Biosystems, Ribometrix, Serimmune, SQZ Biotech (NYSE: SQZ), Stilla Technologies, Twist Bioscience (Nasdaq: TWST) and Walking Fish Therapeutics.
"Our investment in Illumina Ventures furthers our objective of supporting innovation in the genomics ecosystem," said Francis DeSouza, CEO of Illumina. "It's been a great partnership, and we look forward to seeing what comes from Fund II."
Paul Saunders, Senior Investment Director at the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), said: "We are delighted to be supporting Illumina Ventures' second fund. ISIF's commitment to venture capital platforms provides valuable support for emerging life sciences companies with high growth potential, and Illumina Ventures' unique approach and perspective adds significant value to the Irish market."
"Illumina Ventures well understands the promise of synthetic biology and enzymatic DNA synthesis technology to advance applications across life sciences and biology, including drug discovery and development, precision medicine, and DNA data storage," said Thomas Ybert, CEO and co-founder of DNA Script, an Illumina Ventures portfolio company. "Our team has made incredible progress since Illumina Ventures led our Series A funding round in 2017, and we're grateful for their ongoing support and guidance."
About Illumina Ventures
Illumina Ventures is an independently managed, healthcare-focused venture firm in a strategic partnership with Illumina, with the vision to unlock the power of the genome. As an early-stage, value-add investor, Illumina helps entrepreneurs develop breakthrough science and technologies into market-leading companies to transform healthcare. The firm focuses on investment in life science tools, therapeutics, diagnostics, and personal wellness. For more information, visit www.illuminaventures.com.
About ISIF
The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), controlled and managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), is a flexible, long-term, sovereign investment partner with a unique mandate. The ISIF is comprised of the Discretionary Portfolio and the Directed Portfolio. The Discretionary Portfolio (€9.2 billion) has a statutory mandate to invest on a commercial basis in a manner designed to support economic activity and employment in Ireland.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005278/en/
CONTACT: Valerie Enes, Director
Seismic
408-497-8568
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH GENETICS OTHER SCIENCE FINANCE RESEARCH SCIENCE
SOURCE: Illumina Ventures
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/20/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/20/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005278/en