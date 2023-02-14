MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Illumiti, a Syntax company, today announced it is the recipient of an SAP ® North America Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.
“It’s our mission to enable our customers to reach their business goals, and we are honored to receive recognition for our team’s work today,” said Larry Perlov, CEO at Illumiti, a division of Syntax. “This award reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud offerings to our customers around the world, as well as our long-standing partnership with SAP.”
Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
“Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards. Each of these partners have exemplified excellence in generating, closing, and renewing midmarket business while developing referenceable midmarket customers,” said Nanette Lazina, Vice President, Midmarket Channels, Partner Ecosystem Success.
With more than two decades of experience with SAP solutions, Illumiti holds SAP certifications in various operations, including application, cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA®. The company has also received the SAP application management services certification for SAP S/4HANA®, as well as attained AWS SAP Competency Partner status.
About Syntax
Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses’ mission-critical applications in the cloud. With more than 50 years of experience and 700+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, or hybrid environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers’ applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005388/en/
CONTACT: For more information, Press Only:
Maureen Fitzgerald
Global Communications Lead
Maureen.Fitzgerald@syntax.comWalker Sands for Syntax
(919) 287-4873
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SECURITY OTHER TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS DATA ANALYTICS SOFTWARE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NETWORKS
SOURCE: Syntax
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/14/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005388/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.