FIEL - In this Sept. 6, 2021, file photo, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), delivers a speech during the opening ceremony for the Floating Office where a high-level dialogue on climate adaptation takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The IMF has backed the managing director against allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing. The scandal had raised questions about whether Georgieva, who has denied any wrongdoing, would be asked to step down from her post.