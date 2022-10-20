WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4, 2022 to discuss its third quarter 2022 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
To access the live call by phone, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ImmunoGen
Anabel Chan
781-895-0600
MEDIA CONTACTS
ImmunoGen
Courtney O’Konek
781-895-0600
OR
FTI Consulting
Robert Stanislaro
212-850-5657
robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com
