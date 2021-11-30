WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021--
ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced positive top-line data from the pivotal SORAYA trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin ® (bevacizumab).
"Despite advances in the platinum-sensitive setting, most patients with ovarian cancer eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, for which there are limited treatment options, especially for those patients who have previously received bevacizumab," said Robert Coleman, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Research and SORAYA Co-Principal Investigator. "Data from SORAYA have the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as this trial has demonstrated that mirvetuximab delivers clinically meaningful benefit in this setting, with significant and durable responses and a favorable tolerability profile."
SORAYA is a single-arm study of mirvetuximab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer whose tumors express high levels of FRα and who have been treated with up to three prior regimens – at least one of which included bevacizumab. The primary endpoint for the study is confirmed objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by investigator, including complete and partial responses, and the key secondary endpoint is duration of response (DOR). ORR was also assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). The study is designed to rule out a 12% ORR, based on expected outcomes with available single agent chemotherapy from the AURELIA study in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and one to two prior lines of therapy.
Key Findings from SORAYA
SORAYA enrolled 106 patients with a median of three prior lines of therapy (range one to four); 51% had three prior lines of therapy and 48% had one to two prior lines of therapy. All patients received prior bevacizumab; 48% of patients received a prior PARP inhibitor. As of the data cutoff on November 16, 2021, the median follow-up time was 8.1 months.
- ORR by investigator was 32.4% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 23.6%, 42.2%), including five complete responses (CRs). ORR by BICR was 31.6% (95% CI: 22.4%, 41.9%), including five CRs. Responses were observed regardless of prior PARP inhibitor or number of prior lines of therapy.
- The median DOR is currently 5.9 months (95% CI: 5.6, 7.7). With nearly half of responders continuing on therapy, the duration of response continues to evolve and, with longer follow-up, median DOR could range from 5.7 to just above 7 months.
- Mirvetuximab was well-tolerated, consistent with the known safety profile seen in more than 700 patients treated in the broader mirvetuximab program. Treatment-related adverse events led to dose reductions in 19% of patients, dose delays in 32% of patients, and discontinuations in 7% of patients. The most common treatment-related adverse events included blurred vision (41% all grade; 6% grade 3+), keratopathy (35% all grade; 9% grade 3+), and nausea (29% all grade; 0% grade 3+).
"These data have the potential to be transformative for ovarian cancer patients and their physicians," said Ursula Matulonis, MD, Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, and SORAYA Co-Principal Investigator. "In the platinum-resistant setting and particularly in later-line treated patients, response rates with available therapy are in the single digits with significant toxicities. With an ORR above 30%, a duration of response of around six months, and a treatment-related discontinuation rate below 10%, mirvetuximab shows impressive activity and tolerability for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. If approved, mirvetuximab will become a critical therapeutic option for patients with FRα-high ovarian cancer."
"We are extremely pleased with the top-line data from SORAYA, which support our strategy to position mirvetuximab as the standard of care for patients with FRα-high ovarian cancer," said Anna Berkenblit, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoGen. "Mirvetuximab's efficacy far exceeds that which is expected with available therapies. This is particularly encouraging given the majority of patients in SORAYA were fourth-line, and the safety profile and anti-tumor activity replicate those previously generated in the program. We are deeply grateful to all of the patients and physicians who participated in this study, and we look forward to presenting the full SORAYA data at a medical meeting next year."
"This is an exciting moment, both for the field of ovarian cancer and for ImmunoGen, and the outcomes from SORAYA further validate our longstanding history of innovation in ADCs," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving forward expeditiously to complete the BLA for mirvetuximab, with the goal of submitting the application to FDA for accelerated approval in the first quarter of 2022. In parallel, commercial preparations are well underway to support the potential launch of mirvetuximab next year. To this end, we recently hired our Chief Commercial Officer and are focused on having the right talent, resources, and infrastructure in place to maximize the potential impact of mirvetuximab for women living with ovarian cancer. Beyond SORAYA, we expect to generate top-line data from our confirmatory MIRASOL trial in the third quarter of 2022 to support the potential full approval of mirvetuximab. We are also working to expand mirvetuximab monotherapy into later-line platinum-sensitive disease and, as part of our efforts to establish mirvetuximab as the combination agent of choice, evaluating mirvetuximab doublets in earlier lines of treatment, all with the goal of furthering our mission to offer more patients more good days."
