ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, and Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for February 18, 2022 at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

